After being lambasted in the press for theCuomo attempted to blame the nursing homes for not disobeying his orders during a Wednesday press conference."The obligation is on the nursing home to say, 'I can't take a Covid-positive person,'" the governor insisted. "If they said 'I can't take the person,' they can't take the person! So that's how it works."The coronavirus has cut a devastating swath through New York's nursing homes,since the pandemic began -according to AP statistics compiled on Thursday.which Cuomo himself called "the optimum feeding ground for this virus."But the executive order itself leavesreading (in underlined text, no less),Elsewhere in the document, facilities are advised they "must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals" so long as they've been deemed medically stable -Facilities aren't even permitted to test incoming patients.But that same order, titled "Advisory: Hospital Discharges and Admissions to Nursing Homes," was apparently removed from the New York healthcare website early this month, according to Fox News, which discovered its absence on Tuesday.barring hospitals from sending patients back to nursing homes unless they tested negative for the virus. However, his communications directorfor the ill-advised Covid-19 mandate, declaring New York was merely "following the president's agencies' guidance" and "follow[ing] what the Republican Administration said to do." While the governor's office claimed he was referring to a March directive from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, that order merely required nursing homes toa safety measure notably missing from Cuomo's executive order.The New York governor's handling of the nursing home situation has gotten decidedly mixed reviews, with a recent poll showing just 44 percent of state voters approve of the job he's done managing the virus in state elder care facilities - while 48 percent give him a thumbs-down. Published Wednesday, the Siena College poll reveals a predictable partisan split, withof how he's managed the nursing home problem as opposed toCuomo's overall approval ratings have also slipped since the early days of the pandemic, when he won over Democrats by taking an oppositional stance to President Donald Trump. Approval for his handling of the outbreak in general sits at 76 percent for May, down from 84 percent last month, while his overall job approval rating has slid to 63 percent from 71 percent in April.