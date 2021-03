© AP/Seth Wenig



"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologise for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed. And that's not easy to say."

A Simple Misunderstanding?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo clearly signaled on Wednesday that he was not planning to resign over a flux of sexual harassment claims.Andrew Cuomo's former aide Charlotte Bennett, who is accusing the New York Governor of sexual harassment, says"I thought, he's trying to sleep with me," Bennett told CBS' Norah O'Donnell in her first televised interview since going public with her allegations against the Democratic politician. "The governor's trying to sleep with me and I'm deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible," Cuomo's former health policy advisor added.According to Bennett, she didn't feel like she "had a choice" to stop her interaction with Cuomo at that point. "He is my boss. He is everyone's boss," she said, after nearly breaking into tears during the interview.for his "embarrassing" behaviour on Wednesday - shortly after another woman accused him of inappropriately touching and harassing her at a wedding reception in September 2019.Cuomo muttered:New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that she had receivedJames is also the one who had released a report in January detailing how Cuomo's administration had failed to report thousands of nursing homes deaths in the state, potentially undercounting them by as much as 50%.Cuomo has signaled his intention to cooperate with the sexual assault probe and called on the public not to jump to conclusions about his behaviour and rather "wait for the facts".The woman says that Cuomo, who is now 63, asked if age difference mattered to her, as he apparently "was fine with anyone over 22". Bennett is 25 years old now."Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely," the ex-aide claimed, saying that their conversation was off the record.who came forward with sexual harassment accusations against the New York governor. The first one,including forcibly kissing her on the lips after a one-on-one meeting.The governor denies the claims of both women. He said in a Sunday statement thatBut Bennett argues that there was nothing she could have possibly "misinterpreted" about Cuomo's sexual advances.the woman says.According to Bennett, the governor "felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways".