© Jeenah Mook/Getty Images North America



"Democrats have a veto-proof majority should Cuomo try to nix it, but the governor said Wednesday during a news conference that he supported the bill."

"We've taken away the ability for the governor to do any more directives...but as we found this out, it's absolutely something that we need to get to the bottom of. We cannot have — regardless of whether you're a Republican, a Democrat or what have you — cherry picking of information that you want to share with the public and the Legislature to make your boss look better."

The Cuomo administration has regularly employed ways of keeping communications from the public eye. Staff for years used specific Blackberry phones to communicate with the governor, and the governor and his top aides often save their most choice words for phone calls.

The New York legislature officially passed a bill revoking Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers on Friday, sending it to his desk for a signature. CNN reported thatThe outlet noted,who is currently embroiled in scandals over allegations of covering up nursing home fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous claims of sexual harassment.Multiple reporters and a Democratic state lawmaker have also made public statements in recent weeks accusing Cuomo of bullying and threatening them.Also on Friday, The New York Times reported thatoriginally prepared by officials from the New York Department of Health last June, in order to doctor the numbers and hide the true data on nursing home deaths.In reaction to the explosive report and the legislation stripping Cuomo of his heightened authority, Democratic New York state Sen. Gustavo Rivera told Politico Anything else?Politico reported in a separate story Friday that James warned Cuomo's office not to delete any documents or materials that could become part of her probe into allegations.The outlet noted: