Kassidi Kurill, 39, was healthy and happy and "had more energy" than others, according to a KUTV report. Then, four days after she received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, she suddenly died.
"She came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she [needed] to get to the emergency room," her family said. Her father, Alfred Hawley, said he woke up to her asking for help.
Hawley said that after she received her second shot on Feb. 1, Kurill "got sick right away, soreness at the shot location, then started getting sick, then started complaining that she was drinking lots of fluids but couldn't pee and then felt a little better the next day."
Kurill worked as a surgical tech, had no known medical conditions, and had advocated for her family to get the vaccine.
She spent two days in bed after receiving the second shot, and then, on the third day, she was taken to the ER, where she began vomiting. Doctors later told Kurill's family that her liver was no longer functioning.
"It was a total shock, and I was even afraid to tell my wife," Hawley said.
She was taken to a trauma center, where doctors determined a liver transplant was the best option to save her life. But doctors were unable to stabilize her, and her heart, liver, and kidney shut down. She died 30 hours after heading to the ER.
"Did the vaccine cause this? I think that would be very hard to demonstrate in autopsy," Utah's chief medical examiner, Dr. Erik Christensen, said.
Christensen said that, in some cases, a vaccine can cause anaphylaxis that results in almost immediate death, but it would be difficult to determine if the vaccine caused Kurill's death. Her father said he "must believe there was something with the shot" unless an autopsy proves otherwise.
Kurill leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, and a GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for her daughter's future.
The incident comes as a new poll finds 1 in 4 people are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assuring the public it is "safe and effective."
Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said:
"Public optimism is mixed as we clock one year of living with the pandemic. The wider availability of vaccines seems to have alleviated some immediate concerns about falling ill that had grown through the end of last year. However, most Americans feel that 'normal' is still many months away and perhaps a little farther down the road than initially hoped for during Biden's first days in office."