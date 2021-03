© Hawley family



A Utah woman in her 30s died four days after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.Kassidi Kurill, 39, was healthy and happy and "had more energy" than others, according to a KUTV report . Then, four days after she received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, she suddenly died."She came in early and saidher family said. Her father, Alfred Hawley, said he woke up to her asking for help.Hawley said that after she received her second shot on Feb. 1,Kurill worked as a surgical tech,and had advocated for her family to get the vaccine.She spent two days in bed after receiving the second shot, and then,where she began vomiting. Doctors later told Kurill's family that"It was a total shock, and I was even afraid to tell my wife," Hawley said.She was taken to a trauma center, where doctors determined a liver transplant was the best option to save her life. ButShe died 30 hours after heading to the ER."Did the vaccine cause this? I think that would be very hard to demonstrate in autopsy," Utah's chief medical examiner, Dr. Erik Christensen, said.Christensen said that,but it would be difficult to determine if the vaccine caused Kurill's death. Her father said he "must believe there was something with the shot" unless an autopsy proves otherwise.Kurill leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, and a GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for her daughter's future.The incident comes asdespite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assuring the public it is "safe and effective." Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said: