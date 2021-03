© Deros Andres / ZumaPress via Global Look Press



And she doesn't really care if the accusations against men are true or not

The criteria for receiving money is that you have a defamation sentence that has arisen because you have reported an abuse in connection with #MeToo.

A Swedish feminist group, which says "no woman should pay damages to her rapist," is soliciting donations to cover fines that courts imposed as part of successful defamation prosecutions.Sweden has strict laws in relation to sex crimes. In 2018, the country changed the definition of rape to include any acts conducted without consent, dropping a requirement for prosecutors to prove coercion or intimidation.Some activists, however, say women in Sweden need much stronger protection from sex offenders and blame the country's defamation laws for discouraging victims from speaking up.The European country has seen a slight uptick in libel convictions since #MeToo started in 2018, though the overall number remains relatively low. Bra reported 19 such cases that year, compared to 14 a decade prior. And not all defamation trials in Sweden are about allegations of sexual crimes. For example, in 2019, the Stockholm District Court convicted a woman on several charges related to her mistreatment of a child, including for slandering the father on Facebook.The activists behind the Defamation Fund believe that the libel laws are being used to victimize rape victims all over again, for daring to expose their abusers.She calls the fund's activities a civil disobedience campaign, which she compares to great rights movements of the past, like the anti-racism protest driven by Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks or Mahatma Gandhi's anti-colonialist struggle.- at least when it comes to discharging the fines, she told national broadcaster SVT.Sveland doesn't think this would encourage women to falsely accuse men of things they didn't do, because "we know that extremely few women lie about sexual abuse."