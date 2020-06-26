© Reuters



Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.The woman, who identified herself as Danielle but said she was posting anonymously, said in a Twitter posting that has since been deleted that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.The other woman, who identified herself as Kadi, said on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York hotel room in May 2015.The lawsuit said the accusations by the two women were "outrageous, fabricated lies" and seeks a jury trial and $20 million in damages.Neither of the women could be reached for comment on Friday. Bieber's representatives on Friday did not respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.Hundreds of men in entertainment, business, sports and politics have been accused of sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement became a cultural force in 2017.Bieber, now 26, was discovered at age 13 and has become one of the world's most popular musicians.It said that Kadi's accusation was false and that she had fabricated her allegation "out of her desire for fame and attention."Source: Reuters