The CDC has issued new guidelines that grant - in the words of US mainstream media - "limited freedoms" to Americans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, leading some to wonder when the Bill of Rights was abolished.It's also safe enough, the CDC said, to be around small groups of unvaccinated people in some situations, such as a single household with no one deemed to be at high risk of severe Covid-19 cases.That means continuing to wear a mask and social distancing in public, avoiding crowds and getting tested for Covid-19 if you feel sick. Travel continues to be discouraged.For instance, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media darling and leading government voice of authority on all things Covid-19, has said people may need to continue wearing masks into 2022."Thanks to the great state above," one commenter said sarcastically on Twitter. "The CDC has benevolently chosen to grant we mere mortals some limited freedoms. They deserve our most humble gratitude. What we do and where would we be without them?"Commentator Don Wolt quipped that the CDC's granting of "limited freedoms" to the vaccinated marks one of the "great strides for freedom in American history."National Review editor Philip Klein suggested that it was CNN's "framing" of the story which was "horrible," pointing out that the CDC "doesn't 'give' freedom. CDC gives **advice**."