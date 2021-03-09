© William Thomas Cain/Getty Images



Cornel West and Laura Kipnis join alliance designed to help educators 'speak and publish without fear of sanction'.Cornel West, Laura Kipnis and Stephen Pinker are among about 200 scholars from across the US who on Monday launched the Academic Freedom Alliance, a group with a mission to help college educators "speak, instruct and publish without fear of sanction, bullying, punishment, or persecution".Others in the alliance include the constitutional scholar Sanford Levinson, based at the University of Texas School of Law; the award-winning novelist Charles Johnson, a professor emeritus at the University of Washington; and Nadine Strossen, a former president of the American Civil Liberties Union and a professor emerita at New York Law School.Some members have been involved in free speech controversies. Kipnis, a Northwestern University professor, was condemned by some students for her 2015 essay Sexual Paranoia Strikes Academe, in which she challenged the school's banning of teachers and students dating each other.Pinker, a Harvard professor and bestselling linguist, was criticized by members of the Linguistic Society of America in 2011 for alleged insensitivity to racism and sexism. The group's board defended Pinker, declaring: "It is not the mission of the Society to control the opinions of its members, nor their expression."Whittington, whose books include Speak Freely: Why Universities Must Defend Free Speech, said the alliance would be "narrowly focused on free speech and academic freedom issues".He cited two recent examples of why he says the alliance is needed.Asked if the alliance is a response to "cancel culture", however that might be defined, Whittington called it an "amorphous phrase" but added that "some of what gets characterized as cancel culture poses a threat to a free society tolerant of dissent."To the extent that there are organized efforts to suppress and sanction professors who espouse controversial or unorthodox views, the alliance seeks to counter those pressures. Such pressures preceded what now gets characterized as cancel culture, but they have some overlap," he said.