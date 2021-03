© Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning



Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning reveal that 41 per cent of over-80s had met with someone outside their household or support bubble indoors.Four out of 10 over-80s are breaking Covid lockdown rules within three weeks of being given a first jab of the vaccine, it emerged today.Experts said they were encouraged with the level of confidence in the vaccine among over 80s, with just five per cent saying they would consider the virus to be a "major or significant risk" after having both jabs.A quarter said they would be more likely to go to a hospital after receiving their first dose.Researchers found 41 per cent of over 80s had met people indoors after their first jab within three weeks.An ONS report said: "While some over 80s will have received their coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination before the national lockdown was re-introduced, a large proportion would have received their vaccination after this date, and therefore would have been breaking lockdown regulations by meeting these groups socially."It continues: "Of over 80s who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 49% reported that they had met someone who they do not live with, outdoors, since receiving their vaccination; 54% had left home to go shopping, and 45% had left home to participate in outdoor leisure activities.