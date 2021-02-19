© Justin Nugent/Alamy



A wanted man handed himself in to police in West Sussex to avoid having to spend any more time in lockdown with the people he lives with.The man, whose identity was not disclosed, presented himself voluntarily to Sussex police on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly in the hope of getting some "peace and quiet".Police said the man, who was "wanted on recall to prison", handed himself in to Burgess Hill police station and was in custody and heading back to jail.Going back to prison appears to have been more appealing to this man than being cooped up with certain others.Insp Darren Taylor, of Sussex police, wrote on Twitter: "Peace and quiet!One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own."Couples have also felt the strain. In April last year almost, according to research by the relationship support charity Relate, and figures released in July show that lockdown had made 8% of people realise they need to end their relationship, rising to 15% for those aged between 25 and 34.as the coronavirus lockdown led many to consider their relationships, according to the Co-op, and lawyers were inundated with inquiries from divorced parents arguing about where their children should stay during lockdown, with some seeking a prison sentence for their former partners for breaking custody arrangements.