"Keeping our troops in Afghanistan beyond the promised deadline is pushing them back in the Taliban's cross hairs and indefinitely continuing an ... unwinnable war, which has already cost more than $2 trillion and more than 2,400 American lives ...



"Anything less than a full drawdown means that Afghanistan will become President Biden's war. He will have to own the predictably terrible consequences of continuing a war that can't be won."

Thursday, in its first military action, theThe U.S. strikes were in retaliation for a missile attack on a U.S. base in Irbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed a contractor and wounded a U.S. soldier."We're confident that the target was being used by the same Shia militia that conducted the strikes," said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. But Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Chris Murphy want to knowDays before the U.S. strike, Kataib Hezbollah issued a statement"We absolutely did not target Erbil or the Green Zone and have no knowledge of the group that did."Iran has also denied any involvement in the missile attack on the Americans. On a visit to Baghdad,as to who is initiating the attacks inside Iraq. "We emphasize the need for the Iraqi government to find the perpetrators of these incidents," said Zarif.saidthat U.S. planes were on their way to a strike.Those conducting these attacks on U.S. bases and troops in Iraq, provoking American counterstrikes, seek to ignite a conflict between the U.S. and Iran, and its proxies in Iraq and Syria.Biden broke with former President Donald Trump on the latter's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and impose "maximum pressure" sanctions to compel Iran to negotiate a more restrictive deal. But Biden has yet to reveal his own strategy or goals in dealing with Tehran.Is he willing to accept a return to the nuclear deal the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, China and Russia negotiated with Iran in 2015?The leverage we have are the sanctions Trump imposed. If Biden lifts those in return for Iran returning to the terms of the 2015 deal, he surrenders all of his leverage for a new deal covering Tehran's missile development and aid to Shia militias in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.that could adopt a policy of attacking U.S. interests and personnel across the region until the Americans go home.Six weeks into his administration,of the Middle East.Under that deal,If the U.S. announces, as some believe is likely, that we are not going to withdraw all forces by May 1, the Taliban, who control half the country, are likely to begin targeting the remaining American troops in the country.Biden could then be presented with thisFlee Afghanistan under fire, or send more U.S. troops to protect those we left behind. Writes William Ruger, a veteran of the war and Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Afghanistan:Looking at our 20 years of military intervention in the Middle East, since Osama bin Laden drew us in by bringing down the twin towers and hitting the Pentagon, what is on the asset side of our balance sheet?yet the Taliban enemy we ousted in 2001 seems today destined to retake power when we depart.that we sent an army to liberate from Saddam Hussein.and we are facing strategic defeats in both theaters.Turks and Russians are fighting for control.which stayed out of all these wars we started — or into which we plunged — has prospered in these 20 years as few other nations in modern history.