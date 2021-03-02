© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster



Trump had 97% approval rating in CPAC straw poll.Former President Donald Trump in his Sunday address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) clearly declared that he would not start a new political party, after some speculation last month that he might.Nevertheless, Sunday was Trump's most definitive declaration that he is committed to the GOP."I am not starting a new party," Trump continued. "That was fake news. Fake news, no. Wouldn't that be brilliant? Let's start a new party and let's divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we're not interested in that."Trump then cited his straw poll numbers at CPAC, in which he won by a wide margin.The straw poll is not a scientific poll. CPAC advertised itself as a pro-Trump gathering, meaning that the self-selected crowd is likely more pro-Trump than the Republican Party in general. But scientific polls generally show that Trump dominates with the GOP base, even if not to the same extent as the CPAC straw poll.In his address, the former president also said that it will be the GOP battling the left after Democrats took the Senate, House and the White House.Trump's speech is the final address of CPAC, which began on Thursday evening. Trump was about one hour late for the start time of his speech.During his speech, Trump also railed against Biden on immigration and school reopenings, hinted that he might run for president in 2024, and repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.Trump also reprised the viral moment from a previous CPAC appearance when he hugged an American flag that was on the stage. On Sunday, Trump hugged an American flag when he walked out to deliver his address.Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC.Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.