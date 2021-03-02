Puppet Masters
Trump declares he won't start a new party at CPAC: 'We have the Republican Party'
Fox News
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 13:51 UTC
Former President Donald Trump in his Sunday address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) clearly declared that he would not start a new political party, after some speculation last month that he might.
"We're not starting new parties. You know -- they kept saying, 'He's going to start a brand new party,'" Trump said. "We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before."
The speculation that Trump was considering starting a new party began in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Many Republicans condemned Trump for calling a rally to Washington, D.C., for the same day Congress was set to certify President Biden's election win. They also said he did not do enough to stop the mob once the situation became dangerous.
But the outrage within the GOP eventually died down and only a handful of GOP House members and Senators voted to impeach Trump or to convict him on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection. As the GOP began to fully embrace Trump again, the speculation that he would start a new party largely died down.
Nevertheless, Sunday was Trump's most definitive declaration that he is committed to the GOP.
"I am not starting a new party," Trump continued. "That was fake news. Fake news, no. Wouldn't that be brilliant? Let's start a new party and let's divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we're not interested in that."
Trump then cited his straw poll numbers at CPAC, in which he won by a wide margin.
Trump got 55% of the vote in the poll in which he was included, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a distant second place at 21%.
Trump's approval rating in the straw poll was 97%, with 87% saying they strongly approve of Trump's job as president. And 68% of people at CPAC in the straw poll said that Trump should run for president again.
The straw poll is not a scientific poll. CPAC advertised itself as a pro-Trump gathering, meaning that the self-selected crowd is likely more pro-Trump than the Republican Party in general. But scientific polls generally show that Trump dominates with the GOP base, even if not to the same extent as the CPAC straw poll.
In his address, the former president also said that it will be the GOP battling the left after Democrats took the Senate, House and the White House.
"For the next four years, the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media and their toxic cancel culture," Trump said. "And I want you to know that I am going to continue to fight right by your side. We will do what we have done right from the beginning which is to win."
Trump's speech is the final address of CPAC, which began on Thursday evening. Trump was about one hour late for the start time of his speech.
During his speech, Trump also railed against Biden on immigration and school reopenings, hinted that he might run for president in 2024, and repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.
Trump also reprised the viral moment from a previous CPAC appearance when he hugged an American flag that was on the stage. On Sunday, Trump hugged an American flag when he walked out to deliver his address.
Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC.
Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.
Comment: More from RT:
Trump stopped short of declaring he will run for office again, but he set off a huge ovation by hinting at a 2024 run. "Who knows? Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time," Trump said, alluding to his 2016 victory, his disputed loss in 2020, and the next election 2024.Trump also spoke at CPAC about Big Tech. Also from RT:
Trump made it clear that he will seek to remain a powerful force in Republican politics. "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together... four years ago is far from being over," he said. "This movement is just getting started, and in the end, we will win."
Trump took aim at President Biden, labeling the Democrat's first 30 days in office "the most disastrous first month" of any president in modern history. Continuing his wide-ranging onslaught against the president, he argued that the new administration has quickly taken the country further left than advertised, describing Biden's presidential campaign as "all lies." Trump accused the Democratic Party of being "anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-economy, anti-energy and anti-women and anti-science."
The former president blasted Biden's immigration reforms aimed at dismantling some of his own hard-line policies, calling them "not just illegal," but also "immoral" and "a betrayal of our nation's core values." Among other things, Trump criticized Biden for immediately ending the travel ban that blocked entry for most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea. The Republican also took a swipe at the Biden administration for rejoining the Paris climate accord, arguing that Biden should have negotiated a better deal if he was hellbent on returning to the agreement.
"In one short month, we've gone from America first to America last," Trump charged.
On the issue of school reopenings, Trump accused Biden of caving to pressure from teacher unions, urging the Democratic administration to immediately get them reopened. Accusing Biden of "killing" over 40,000 jobs with the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, Trump argued that the the US will lose its energy independence under the new administration. "You're going to see costs go like you've never seen them before," he said.
"The time has come to break up Big Tech monopolies and restore fair competition," Trump said on Sunday at the CPAC in Orlando. "Republicans, conservatives must open our platforms and repeal section 230 liability protections," he added.If only there were a President who would do, while in office, what Trump talks about once he's no longer in office. Too much to ask?
While in the past the public had a chance to hear both sides of the argument before making an informed decision, Big Tech censorship disproportionately targeted conservatives, depriving them of the right to be heard, Trump argued.
"You would win, you would lose... But now there is no debate, because they refuse allow our side to even speak or to be heard."
If the power of Big Tech cannot be curbed at federal level immediately, Trump urged "every state in the union where we have the votes" to "punish Big Tech with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices." He noted that Texas and Florida "are doing this" already.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been championing a bill seeking to rein in tech companies by allowing users to bring a "cause of action" against platforms violating Florida law. The bill, if it becomes law, would bar platforms from rapidly changing their policy and enforcing it selectively against users. Under the law, consumers would have the right to "opt-out" from algorithms that shadow-ban certain information. "As these companies have grown and their influence expanded, Big Tech has come to look more like Big Brother with each passing day," DeSantis said, as he voiced support for the bill in early February.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month announced that his office was working on a bill to "prevent social media providers like Facebook & Twitter from canceling conservative speech." The bill will reportedly give the state more leverage to regulate social media companies, and allow Texans, yanked off social media platforms over political or religious views, the right to take Twitter and Facebook to court.
Trump made his comments on Silicon Valley giants and the censoring of conservative voices - including his own social media accounts - after calling for reforms to ensure "fair, honest and secure elections." For instance, he said, the US must end mass mail-in voting, require voter identification, verify that each voter is a legal citizen and provide chain-of-custody protection for all ballots.
"All the election-integrity measures in the world will mean nothing if we don't have free speech," he stressed.
See also:
- Trump confirms calling for 10,000 National Guard for Jan 6th... Pelosi refused
- Mitch McConnell booed by CPAC audience as Trump takes credit for his reelection
- Deranged leftists froth after Trump slams trans takeover of women's sports
- Donald Trump, Jr.: Working class Americans will foot the bill for Joe Biden's mass immigration
- The New York Times' brazenly false 'fact check' about Trump's impeachment trial
- Politics As Usual: McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
- Trump Jr. was deposed in inauguration funds probe
- Once-secret FBI informant reports reveal wider-ranging operation to spy on Trump campaign
..
So silly. Trump is like, one of 'em.