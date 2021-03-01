The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) audience on Sunday afternoon booed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as President Donald Trump took credit for the Kentucky senator's November election win."But he went from one point down to 20 points up very quickly, immediately actually, and he won his race. If you compare that to his other elections, I'm sure you'll see something interesting. But you know what, we got a Republican elected," he added.Newsweek reached out to McConnell's office for comment."There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," he said on the Senate floor. "The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth."McConnell's rebuke of Trump broke his several year-long run of cautiously avoiding confrontations with the ex-president. He also strongly rejected Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him through widespread voter fraud.Trump went after McConnell nearly a month later. On February 17, just days after the Senate voted to acquit him on his second impeachment, Trump called the senator "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack" in a scathing statement.