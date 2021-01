© EPA-EFE/Kevin Dietsch



Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday circulated to colleagues a memo outlining the procedure for holding another trial for President Trump if the House impeaches him for a second time in just over a year.The document, which was first reported by The Washington Post, lays out how the Senate would proceed if the House approves articles of impeachment and transmits them to the upper chamber before or by Jan. 19, when senators are scheduled to resume regular business after the January recess.McConnell says the most likely scenario if the House impeaches Trump in his final 12 days in office is forThat would then give the Senate the option of ordering the House managers to present those articles on the same day.the memo states.The document was confirmed by a source familiar with its contents.McConnell's memo notes thatThe GOP leader notes that would preclude the Senate from acting on any articles of impeachment received from the House until Biden is president,The memo states:The document notes the Senate "can receive a message announcing that the House has impeached the President" while the Senate is in recess, but the Secretary of the Senate wouldn't notify the chamber of the message until the next regular session, which is scheduled for Jan. 19.the earliest a trial could start without consent from all 100 senators.The Senate impeachment rules state that unless the Senate orders otherwise, once the trial has commenced, the Senate "shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted) ... until final judgment shall be rendered," according to McConnell's memo.Two Republican senators on Friday indicated they might support new articles of impeachment against Trump for his incitement of Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) told CBS This Morning that he would consider whatever the House sends to the Senate.Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told theFriday that Trump should resign.Murkowski said Trump only wants to stay in office "for the title" and has largely given up on governing.The Hill has reached out to McConnell's office for comment.