Two boys were killed and six others injured, on Monday, due to a lightning that struck after a thundery weather, while they were playing football in the Chaoui village, under the commune of Zemrane Charqia, the authorities of the province of El Kelâa des Sraghna said.Once informed, the local authorities and the Royal Gendarmerie and Civil Defense services intervened and the wounded were evacuated to the local hospital of Tamellalt and the regional hospital of El Kelâa des Sraghna to receive the necessary medical care, according to the same source.