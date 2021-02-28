© Unknown



"The objective is to move kids, unaccompanied minors as quickly as possible under 72 hours to these HHS fund sponsored facilities, which is the one where we've been referring to in Texas. Some, unfortunately, did stay four days, five days or longer, but the objective is to move them as quickly as possible to the HHS sponsored facilities."

"We can send them back home and do a dangerous journey back. We are not doing that either. That is also putting them at risk."

"People are starting to head in this direction, and so we're of course very much concerned about what's going to happen if they get here and the country's not yet ready to, or able to, admit them. And then what conditions are they going to be living in in Mexico or wherever they end up getting stuck."

As Trump-era policies protecting America's borders have been undone by the new administration,White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimedPsaki added the options for non-citizens seeking asylum were slim to none."We can quickly transfer them from CBP to these HHS run facilities. That's one option, or we can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting."For the Biden administration, sending them back home wasn't an option. Psaki stated:As the number of detained immigrants grows, some fear their living conditions under a government unprepared.Chris Williams of the Catholic Charities Refugee Services said:"We are looking at ways to make the asylum process once again, more rational and to make it once again, something that is safe, secure and humane," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.As the number of cages and children detained within them grows, Joe Biden hasn't fulfilled his day one promise to provide a "clear roadmap to citizenship."