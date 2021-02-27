The stolen election is, however, only the latest agenda item in the left's project of reality subversion.
Another whip with which the left has been painfully tormenting the American public for some years now is the so-called "trans" movement. Trans is an umbrella term for a body of assertions, notions and activities that strike most ordinary people as largely absurd. Perhaps the most shocking among them is the concept of transsexuality. This is the idea that boys can become girls and men can become women and vice versa.

The assumption behind the concept of transsexuality is that human beings who have been born as biological males can turn into females and those born as biological females can turn into males. The process of changing from one sex to another is referred to as "transitioning."
The problem with this idea is that it is simply not possible for a person to change their sex. This is because our sex is hardwired into our person on the most fundament level of our physical existence.
As many may know, the sex of human beings is determined by their chromosomal make up. Chromosomes are microscopic packages of DNA that carry our genetic material and determine our physical characteristics, among other things.
In humans the nucleus of each cell normally contains forty-six chromosomes, arranged into twenty-three distinct pairs. In both males and females twenty-two of these pairs look the same. These chromosomes are called autosomes. The twenty-third pair, however, is quite different. It contains the so-called sex chromosomes. These chromosomes differ between males and females. Females have two copies of the so-called X chromosome, while males have one X and one Y chromosome. Thus, the twenty-third chromosomal pair takes the form of XY in males and XX in females.
The Y chromosome in men carries the gene SRY, which is responsible for the development of male sexual characteristics. In contrast, the X chromosome in women carries the gene which is responsible for the development of female sexual characteristics.
Most of the 30 trillion cells (a conservative estimate) that make up the human body hold chromosomes and all of those that do carry a copy of this genetic imprint. This imprint takes shape at conception and is unalterably fixed from then on. It is this genetic sequence that determines whether a human being is male or female.
Here is how Encyclopedia Britannica states this biological fact:
"In most species of animals [and humans] the sex of individuals is determined decisively at the time of fertilization of the egg, by means of chromosomal distribution. This process is the most clear-cut form of sex determination." [emphasis added]Once set, it is impossible to alter a person's chromosomal make up. This means that once you have XY or XX chromosomes you will have them for as long as you live. In other words, you will always be either male or female.
The sex of a person is a biological fact that cannot be reversed. This is how a Stanford geneticist expressed this truth:
"No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone's DNA from a man's to a woman's (or vice versa). As you know, for humans, sex is determined by the presence of a Y chromosome - humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female. No current (or probably future) technology can replace a chromosome in all of our trillions of cells."To wit, the only way to alter the biological fact of our sex would be to change the chromosomal make up of cells throughout the human body, which, however, is not possible.
It is because of this that the whole premise behind the trans movement is false. In reality it is not possible to truly "transition" from male to female or from female to male.
No matter what people may do or say, they cannot change the genetic reality of their person. A person born with the XY chromosome can have his male organs removed; he can undergo breast augmentation surgery; he can submit to hormone replacement therapy; he can grow his hair long or wear a wig; he can wear woman's clothes, make-up and lipstick, but no matter what he does he will still fundamentally remain a man.
He will be a man whose body has been surgically altered - or mutilated, as some people would say - and who bedecks his person with external accoutrements of womanhood.
The chromosomal imprint in his every cell will assert this unalterable truth. Thirty trillion cells throughout his body will shout the irreversible biological truth: "This is a man."
This physical reality cannot be overridden. If hundreds of years from now future archeologists find physical remains of a transsexual "woman" and subject them to DNA analysis, they will quickly determine the truth about the sex of that person and conclude that it was a man.
Thus, the so-called transsexual women are in reality men who pretend to be women and vice versa. Once we are born a man - a human being with XY chromosomes - we will always remain a man no matter what we prefer or say or do to our body. And the same applies to women who have been born biological females.
According to Dr. Paul McHugh, a Harvard educated physician and formerly University Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine:
"Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they 'identify.' In that lies their problematic future."And yet the left claims that it is possible to do the impossible and that the impossible is being accomplished every day as, so they say, men "transition" to being women and women "transition" to being men.
These claims are simply not true. They are patent lies, which is obvious to anyone who looks carefully at the unfortunate individuals who were recruited for this lifestyle and promised something that could never be delivered. These people are the victims of a great lie. What happened to them is tragic and regrettable and those who encouraged them in this path should answer and accept responsibility for their misguided advice.
But the deeper point is this: the whole trans movement is a deliberate attempt to contravene and override immutable physical and biological facts. This in turn is part of the left's wholesale assault on reality which has intensified rapidly in recent years.
Few things could constitute a more blatant assault on reality than pretending that it is possible to transcend one of the most fundamental and fixed facts of human existence which is the biological sex of a person.
One definition of insanity is the flagrant denial of the obvious. To pretend that men are women and women are men is - by this definition - a form of insanity. This is what, at its core, the transsexual movement is about.
The political left is forcing this derangement on the American people at large. It wants us to accept and agree to something which is impossible and obviously not true: that men can become women and that women can become men.
This is by no means some peripheral issue. One of the first executive orders that President Biden signed after assuming office was titled "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation." This order would allow, among other things, transsexual females - i.e., biological males - to compete with bone fide women in athletic competition.
Abigail Shrier, a reporter at the Wall Street Journal, describes the practical implication of Biden's order:
"Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women's teams, women's scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls."Shrier then states the obvious. This measure, she concludes, "unilaterally eviscerates women's sports."
If the approach of the Biden administration is not derangement, what is? Since time immemorial mankind has always clearly known and understood that men and women should not compete against one another in physical pursuits. The reasons for this are plain and obvious. Men and women possess different physiologies, with men generally exceeding women in height, muscle mass, strength, endurance and speed among other metrics. That's why never in history have boys competed with girls in sports. It was not until the second decade of the twenty-first century that this craze was forced upon us by the left.
This collective enforcement of insanity is by design. It is part of the Great Struggle Session that the left is inflicting upon the American people. The objective of this effort is to weaken our hold on reality. If they can make us concede that boys are girls and men are women then they can make us believe and agree to anything no matter how delusional or untrue it may be. And this is what the left is after - they want to subvert our sense of what is true and false, of what is right and wrong.
Why would they want to do that? Because they want to rampage and destroy. They want to tear down, profane and ruin everything that is good, holy, sublime and worth preserving in human life: everything from God, love, beauty and decency through great literature and art to life itself. But to accomplish this, they must first counteract those who would instinctively rise and defend those worthy and wonderful things. And what a better way of incapacitating them than by pulling out by the roots their sense of reality. The transsexual movement is part of this assault.
We will try to explain in future installments what gives rise to psychological forces that fuel this dark destructive desire.
Vasko Kohlmayer [email] was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.
