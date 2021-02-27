© Stock

"In most species of animals [and humans] the sex of individuals is determined decisively at the time of fertilization of the egg, by means of chromosomal distribution. This process is the most clear-cut form of sex determination." [emphasis added]

"No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone's DNA from a man's to a woman's (or vice versa). As you know, for humans, sex is determined by the presence of a Y chromosome - humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female. No current (or probably future) technology can replace a chromosome in all of our trillions of cells."

"Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they 'identify.' In that lies their problematic future."

Few things could constitute a more blatant assault on reality than pretending that it is possible to transcend one of the most fundamental and fixed facts of human existence which is the biological sex of a person.

"Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women's teams, women's scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls."

Vasko Kohlmayer [email] was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.