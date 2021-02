BlazeTV host Steven Crowder had his Twitter account restricted after posting about a video investigative piece claiming numerous voter addresses in the 2020 presidential election were faked."DOZENS of voter names, addresses, and pictures proving they don't exist. Period. Today I'm tired of this s**t. Mass voter fraud is real and I can prove it," Crowder tweeted on Tuesday.The social media platform has made a habit out of flagging tweets that promote election fraud claims."I can confirm to you that these people — who may not be real people — have voted from addresses that do not exist," he said, adding he would testify to the validity of his reporting under oath and penalty of perjury.Many conservatives took to blasting Twitter for punishing Crowder with seemingly no dispute over his findings.In a followup episode of his show on Wednesday, Crowder challenged Twitter to prove his information is incorrect.