Society's Child
Twitter indefinitely suspends Gateway Pundit account after announcement of more video showing TCF Center election fraud will be released
Gateway Pundit
Sat, 06 Feb 2021 18:43 UTC
On Friday The Gateway Pundit released exclusive video from the TCF Center showing late-night deliveries of tens of thousands of votes to the TCF Center HOURS AFTER the deadline to turn in absentee ballots. The absentee ballots were counted before election day. The only absentee ballots they had left to count came in from the Zuckerberg boxes that were checked hourly.
We have much more on this incident to report on in the coming days.
In our Saturday tweet we announced that we have more video coming from the TCF Center the November 4th.
And we also warned the careless fact-checkers that we have more information coming that they excluded from their reports on Friday and Saturday.
The tweet this morning had 2.2 thousand tweets and over 7,200 likes.
Twitter suspended The Gateway Pundit account on Saturday afternoon.
Comment: RT had more coverage of the indefinite suspension of Gateway Pundit:
The founder and editor of the right-wing Gateway Pundit website has been permanently banned from Twitter, leaving the liberal left "thrilled" and conservatives wondering who will be silenced next.
The @gatewaypundit Twitter handle belonging to Jim Hoft with more than 375,000 followers was abruptly banned on Saturday night. "The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy," a Twitter spokesperson confirmed in a brief statement.
Twitter did not clarify which violation was the last straw, as the account seemed to be not very active recently. The conservative publication itself has long faced criticism from the left for pushing "lies" and "conspiracies."
Twitter's recently updated civic integrity policy introduces a system of strikes and increasingly severe punishments, among other things, for pushing "disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, such as unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results."
"Oh s**t they got my boss," journalist and Pundit contributor Cassandra Fairbanks tweeted. In response to 'you're next!' threats, she quipped that from now on she will be careful not to wrongthink and will only tweet the opposite of what she believes.
Liberals celebrated the ban, many openly delighting, while others wondered what took Twitter so long.
Some sought to justify the move, not as the latest act of censorship of conservative voices, but rather a sincere desire by a private corporation to "limit the spread of dangerous disinformation."
Reader Comments
"The Gateway Pundit the Latest to Get Twitter Banned as the Total Cleansing Continues"Folks should that AA's piece, as he was, as best I can tell, the first soul who ever got truly 'canceled' by the tech PTB. His astute observations are chock-full of hard experience. (And too much undeclared sarcasm, IMHO.)
R.C.
Its called censorship, a coup against a President, complicity in the crime and cover up. Civil integrity?, more counterfeit nonsense. Well, if disputed, then that is a conversation to have out in the open, is it not? Look at ALL of the claims, evidence etc.
Deletion and censorship only proves that they, in concert with others, have something to hide, and they do.