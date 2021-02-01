Who among us became so spoiled that they sought to undermine our electoral system and irrevocably split an already divided society fraying at the edges? It was operatives in the network of liberal American and globalist Big Tech operatives and philanthropists such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, 'philanthropist' George Soros, and Twitter's Jack Dorsey, among many, many more acting through the Obamas, Clintons, Bidens, the Democratic Party, and its supporters and allies. It was an attempt to once and for all rid the new global oligarch-leftist order from annoying and quaint Americans, who dare remain constitutionalists and free market conservatives and their allies such as former President Donald Trump. This is clear from the campaign against 'white supremacism' and 'domestic terrorism' by those who supported BLM and Antifa terrorism last summer and have been financing them for years. That so many Americans are willing to support or tolerate this electoral fraud and all that has begun with it (the deployment of violent racist street thugs of BLM and Antifa, Big tech censorship, employment repression, and soon much more of the same) for the sake of an election victory speaks volumes about the decay and decline of America's constitutionalist political culture. The U.S. now faces the very serious prospect of a long, dark night under censorship, state repression, and state terrorism led by the 'Democratic' Party carried out in alliance with and on behalf of the global Big Tech elite.
The causes of this great degradation of American political culture, like all great political phenomena, has multiple causes: cultural, ideological, ethical-moral, historical, political, and even economic. A large swathe of America's population over the last three or four decades has been subjected an educational system that propagandizes the ideology and sensibility of one of America's two political parties - the misnamed Democratic Party. With the help of media and popular culture defined by Hollywood, it has wholly transformed the culture of the country or at least one-half of the country. They lack critical thinking, the philosophical underpinnings of Western culture, and knowledge of the constitution and free market economics. The education system has been focused on other skills and know-how: how to put a condom on a cucumber; how to determine which of the '147 genders' once should be or is a member of; how to protest an 'institutionally racist system' in order to create a real reverse racist commune-fascist regime under the likes of BLM and Antifa; how to insulate oneself from opinions one does not agree with or understand; enforcing strictures against Western orientations (political correctness) 'microaggression,' 'appropriation,' and 'racist' statements, products, and activities; and how to value the culture of 'all' ethnic groups — that is, all except those of white-skinned peoples, Europe, the larger West, and even Russians and Slavs (one target of the last was the Slovak heritage of Melania Trump).
Ideologically, perverse radicalisms such as radical black liberation 'theology' and perverted ideas such as 'institutional racism' and a ubiquitous 'white supremacism' preconditioned the massive fraud that was concentrated in urban, black and Hispanic population centers, such as Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and others, where minority populations have been whipped up into a frenzy of hatred and fear by decades of anti-white propaganda in schools and universities and outlandish exaggerations about the foibles of the loose-tongued President Trump, variously described as a racist and fascist incessantly by Democratic Party leaders, the liberal-left media and educational systems. As a result, in Democrat-dominated precincts and districts, polling stations were staffed by many radicalized elements, who were primed by the DP and media to do everything and anything in order to prevent Trump from winning a second term. They followed the lead of DP leaders and operatives in 2016-2017, who organized a fabricated Russiagate collusion scandal as part of an attempt to unethically win the 2016 presidential election and when that failed then resorted to an attempted a coup which culminated in a fiasco called an impeachment based on another fabricated scenario. As in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, American, more precisely DP leaders are willing to incite an interethnic strife, even civil war in order to hold on to power and cover up their own professional (massive corruption in the case of Joseph Biden and Hillary Clinton and abuse of power by Barack Obama) and personal crimes (former President William Clinton's visit to the Epstein pedophile island).
There is now a very narrow path out of the woods and away from the abyss of either civil war or Democrat-Marxist dictatorship. What else will global Tech's and the Democratic Party's violent BLM, Antifa, and other minions be willing to do in order to rid the world of 'white supremacy'? Will Trump end like Trotskii? Will you end like millions of Soviets, Cambodians, Chinese, or Jews at the hands of totalitarian rule? The direction and destination are clear. Whether the train will arrive still is not.
Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., is an Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, canalyt.com and a Senior Researcher at the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies (CETIS), Akribis Group, cetisresearch.org. Dr. Hahn is the author of The Russian Dilemma: The West and the Making of Russia's Security Culture (McFarland, forthcoming in 2021), Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West, and the "New Cold War" (McFarland, 2018), The Caucasus Emirate Mujahedin: Global Jihadism in Russia's North Caucasus and Beyond (McFarland, 2014), Russia's Islamic Threat (Yale University Press, 2007), and Russia's Revolution From Above: Reform, Transition and Revolution in the Fall of the Soviet Communist Regime, 1985-2000 (Transaction, 2002). He also has published numerous think tank reports, academic articles, analyses, and commentaries in both English and Russian language media.
Dr. Hahn also has taught at Boston, American, Stanford, San Jose State, and San Francisco State Universities and as a Fulbright Scholar at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia and has been a senior associate and visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Kennan Institute in Washington DC, and the Hoover Institution.