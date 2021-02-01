Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., is an Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, canalyt.com and a Senior Researcher at the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies (CETIS), Akribis Group, cetisresearch.org. Dr. Hahn is the author of The Russian Dilemma: The West and the Making of Russia's Security Culture (McFarland, forthcoming in 2021), Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West, and the "New Cold War" (McFarland, 2018), The Caucasus Emirate Mujahedin: Global Jihadism in Russia's North Caucasus and Beyond (McFarland, 2014), Russia's Islamic Threat (Yale University Press, 2007), and Russia's Revolution From Above: Reform, Transition and Revolution in the Fall of the Soviet Communist Regime, 1985-2000 (Transaction, 2002). He also has published numerous think tank reports, academic articles, analyses, and commentaries in both English and Russian language media.



Dr. Hahn also has taught at Boston, American, Stanford, San Jose State, and San Francisco State Universities and as a Fulbright Scholar at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia and has been a senior associate and visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Kennan Institute in Washington DC, and the Hoover Institution.

It is quite clear that there was massive, brazen fraud in the 2020 US presidential election. Anyone who watches the various hearings held in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania can come to no other conclusion. There appears to have been little to no attempt to even hide the fraud. Republican observers were brazenly intimidated, harassed, and kicked out of counting centers for challenging questionable ballots, which is their right under law. There were multiple methods of fraud: running ballots through the counting machines several times, counting mail-in ballots that arrived after the polls closed, suspicious and indeed impossible jumps in the number of votes for Biden, the number of votes in precincts and counties exceeding the number of registered voters, large number of deceased and out-of-state voters, among other methods.Who among us became so spoiled that they sought to undermine our electoral system and irrevocably split an already divided society fraying at the edges?It was an attempt to once and for all rid the new global oligarch-leftist order from annoying and quaint Americans, who dare remain constitutionalists and free market conservatives and their allies such as former President Donald Trump. This is clear from the campaign against 'white supremacism' and 'domestic terrorism' by those who supported BLM and Antifa terrorism last summer and have been financing them for years. That so many Americans are willing to support or tolerate this electoral fraud and all that has begun with it (the deployment of violent racist street thugs of BLM and Antifa, Big tech censorship, employment repression, and soon much more of the same) for the sake of an election victory speaks volumes about the decay and decline of America's constitutionalist political culture. TThe causes of this great degradation of American political culture, like all great political phenomena, has multiple causes: cultural, ideological, ethical-moral, historical, political, and even economic. A large swathe of America's population over the last three or four decades has been subjected an educational system that propagandizes the ideology and sensibility of one of America's two political parties - the misnamed Democratic Party.They lack critical thinking, the philosophical underpinnings of Western culture, and knowledge of the constitution and free market economics. The education system has been focused on other skills and know-how: how to put a condom on a cucumber; how to determine which of the '147 genders' once should be or is a member of;; how to insulate oneself from opinions one does not agree with or understand; enforcing strictures against Western orientations (political correctness) 'microaggression,' 'appropriation,' and 'racist' statements, products, and activities; and how to value the culture of 'all' ethnic groups — that is, all except those of white-skinned peoples, Europe, the larger West, and even Russians and Slavs (one target of the last was the Slovak heritage of Melania Trump).Ideologically, perverse radicalisms such as radical black liberation 'theology' and perverted ideas such as 'institutional racism' and a ubiquitous 'white supremacism' preconditioned the massive fraud that was concentrated in urban, black and Hispanic population centers, such as Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and others, where minority populations have been whipped up into a frenzy of hatred and fear by decades of anti-white propaganda in schools and universities and outlandish exaggerations about the foibles of the loose-tongued President Trump, variously described as a racist and fascist incessantly by Democratic Party leaders, the liberal-left media and educational systems.They followed the lead of DP leaders and operatives in 2016-2017, who organized a fabricated Russiagate collusion scandal as part of an attempt to unethically win the 2016 presidential election and when that failed then resorted to an attempted a coup which culminated in a fiasco called an impeachment based on another fabricated scenario. As in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, American, more preciselyThere is now a very narrow path out of the woods and away from the abyss of either civil war or Democrat-Marxist dictatorship. What else will global Tech's and the Democratic Party's violent BLM, Antifa, and other minions be willing to do in order to rid the world of 'white supremacy'? Will Trump end like Trotskii? Will you end like millions of Soviets, Cambodians, Chinese, or Jews at the hands of totalitarian rule? The direction and destination are clear. Whether the train will arrive still is not.