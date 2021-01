© Tom L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images



"You're forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there's only one side. You're inserting yourself into the story. I want to look at secretaries of state who changed the law — it happened. You can't just sweep it under the rug. Nothing to see here. You're a fool to bring this up. A journalist would hear both sides."

"coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything's a lie, instead of saying there's two sides to everything... you insert yourself in the middle ... [saying] the absolute fact I'm saying is a lie."

"In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on it and no address. Historically those were thrown out, this time they weren't. They made special accommodations. It's a pandemic. They changed the law after the fact. That's wrong, that's unconstitutional. I won't be cowed by liberals in the media who say there's no evidence here and you're a liar if you talk about election fraud. Let's have an open debate this is a free country."

"There's been no examination, thorough examination of all the states to see what problems we had and see if they could fix them. I voted to certify the state [Electoral College votes] because I think it would be wrong for Congress to overturn that.



"At the same time, I'm not willing to sit here and say, everybody on the Republican side is a liar and there's no fraud. There were lots of problems and secretaries of state who illegally changed the law and that needs to be fixed and I'm going to work hard to fix it. The media today say all Republicans are liars. There are two sides to every story."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday declared there wasAccording to Paul, Stephanopolous made a mistake, warning, that byPaul said the election case brought in Wisconsin proved his point that alleged fraud is worth investigating. A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump challenging Joe Biden's win there. Paul said Paul agreed that former Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud in the election, but called that determination "a pronouncement."