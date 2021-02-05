Joined by her secretary of state and attorney general, Whitmer filed bar grievances in Michigan and Texas against four lawyers, including Texas-based pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Michigan attorney Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila.
The suit claims the attorneys' arguments in King Vs. Whitmer, which sought to disqualify state electors in favor of certifying President Donald Trump the official winner, contributed to the Jan. 6 siege on the US Capitol.
Comment: That claim is absolute horse-hockey of course.
According to the suit, Powell and the other attorneys "based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters and undermine the faith of the public in the legitimacy of the recent presidential election, and lent credence to untruths that led to violence and unrest."
"The 2020 general election was the most secure in our nation's history, and these lawyers abused their authority by filing meritless, frivolous lawsuits for the sole purpose of undermining public faith in the election," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wrote in a press release. "They must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our democracy and prevented from replicating such harm in the future."
Responding to the court filing Monday, Hagerstrom accused Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel of perpetuating the mistrust of the electoral system.
"Nessel's lack of dedication to seeking the truth, the use of her office in zealously defending partisan Democrat Party positions and her hostile position towards legitimate concerns by citizens across our state is what undermines faith in our electoral system and sows the seed of discontent among the public," Hagerstrom commented, as reported by The Detroit News.
Describing the lawsuit as "political folly," Rohl claimed the disbar attempt was "Essentially, a witch hunt run amok."
"Censorship at this level is reminiscent of the dark age of Nazi Germany."