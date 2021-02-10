Society's Child
The TCF Center election fraud - Newly discovered video shows late night deliveries of tens of thousands of illegal ballots 8 hours after deadline (UPDATE)
This is the site where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP observers, and where hundreds of affidavits by election observers claim they witnessed voter fraud.
At least three election observers testified in sworn affidavits that they witnessed vehicles delivering fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center early in the morning on November 4th.
Michigander Shane Trejo witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop that gave Joe Biden an outstanding lift. "There were thousands of ballots in each box," Trejo says. "There were at least 50 boxes that I saw unloaded at 3:30 am, well after the 8:00 pm deadline for ballots to show up."
The 3:30 am was the first ballot delivery since 10:30 pm when 138,000 ballots showed up suddenly. Shane later testified that he noticed that the city of Detroit Clerk's Office and its emblem were written on the white van that showed up with the ballots. City Clerk Janice Winfrey's name was on the van and a number presumably for Janet Winfrey's office. Trejo says the ballots could not be processed when they arrived, so by the time they were counted, a new shift of poll workers had come in for the day.
After these ballot drops Joe Biden took the lead in Michigan.
Trejo repeatedly asked about this truck to site supervisors and was STONEWALLED.
Former Michigan State Senator Pat Colbeck was also present at the TCF Center on the morning of November 4th. Senator Colbeck also witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop. Colbeck spoke with The Gateway Pundit back in November, "I went back there and I witnessed a mini-panel truck if you will with a Detroit Election Bureau regalia all over the side and a vehicle ID number on it... And inside of it, and this gets into some chain of custody discussions, there was no indication that there was a Republican and a Democrat (present) during transfer. We don't know if they stopped by a sidestreet in Coney Island and picked up a few more ballots during transfer. We have no way of verifying any of that information."
Until today, no one has bothered to review the video footage from the TCF Center on election night.
The Gateway Pundit requested the TCF video back in December!
The TCF Center tried to quote us over $22,000 for one day's worth of video.
We requested two hours of video.
Last Friday we were sent the requested video.
Since last week we have been combing through the hundreds of hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center on the morning of November 4th.
And what we found is a political bombshell.
** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.
** At 3:25 AM we discovered video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.
** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.
** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.
** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.
** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.
** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.
This is video proof of the fraud in Detroit, Michigan. It is exactly as the GOP observers described it to us back in November!
We have more damning video from the TCF Center to release in the coming days.
Here is our video on the election fraud in the Detroit TCF Center on election night:
Comment: Newsmax covered the footage. You can bet no one else will:
Time magazine has conveniently laid out how the election was stolen in a 6500 word article found on Sott here: 'If we did it': TIME magazine reveals the 'shadow campaign' that 'saved' the 2020 election
UPDATE from Gateway Pundit: Also from Gateway Pundit, Politifact has been caught in major lie on the early morning ballot dump at the TCF Center in Detroit (surprise, surprise):