CNN first reported Thursday that prosecutors, led by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., obtained the documents on Monday following the U.S. Supreme Court's denial of Trump's request to shield his affairs from Vance's office. The documents, allegedly handed over by the accounting firm Mazars, contain Trump's tax returns and associated documents for 2011-2019.
CNN's report claims that Vance's office has also subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, Ladder Capitol and the insurance company, Aon, for additional documents regarding the Trump Organization's finances and practices.
The documents themselves are still subject to grand jury secrecy rules and might never be released publicly, CNN reported at the time. The Court previously ruled in July of 2020 that the probe into Trump's finances could proceed.
Vance reacted to Monday's news with a simple statement on Twitter: "the work continues."
The former president, however, called the Court's decision and the overarching investigation
"a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country. This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. The new phenomenon of 'headhunting' prosecutors and AGs — who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon — is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty."Trump claimed that these types of investigations only occur in "third world countries."
"Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That's fascism, not justice — and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won't stand for it."Trump's office declined an initial request for comment Thursday from the Daily Caller regarding the new developments in the tax case.
Comment: Monday's decisions marked the Court's first action in four months and will grant a state prosecutor — and potentially a grand jury — access to Trump's finances.