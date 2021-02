© AFP



Proceedings against two co-accused set to continue.A man has been jailed for 15 years after pleading guilty to the murder of reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta Vincent Muscat changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced at the courtroom in the capital Valletta.As the development unfolded, police arrested three men believed to have supplied the device that killed Ms Caruana Galizia. They are set to be charged in court in the coming days.Joseph Muscat, who is not related to the suspect, resigned last year in the wake of the scandal.