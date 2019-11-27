© Matthew Mirabelli/AFP via Getty Images



The ministerial departures on Tuesdayin the hunt for those behind the assassination of Caruana Galizia, a renowned investigative reporter who wasThe resignations of the chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and the tourism minister, Konrad Mizzi, were immediately followed by an announcement that the economy minister, Chris Cardona, was suspending himself. All three men have denied wrongdoing.The departures came almost four years after Caruana GaliziaEvidence later emerged that those companies were due to receive payments from a third shell company belonging to a well-known businessman. All those allegedly involved deny any allegations of impropriety.Five months later, Caruana Galizia died after her rental car exploded and spun into a field near her home in the village of Bidnija.Tuesday's ministerial departures followed a five-hour cabinet meeting, during which Muscat came under pressure from members of his party, including the deputy prime minister, to cut loose those in his circle associated with the Caruana Galizia story.Muscat won the unanimous backing of his parliamentary party in a vote on Monday, but the prime minister is now battling for his political survival. He faces pressure not just from within his own party but from politicians and campaigners across Europe. His deputy, Chris Fearne, has described the damage from the scandal as "almost irreparable".Mizzi emerged from the prime minister's office at Auberge de Castille, in Valletta, just after 3pm on Tuesday to announce his resignation."In light of the extraordinary circumstances and the general sentiment in the country, I personally feel that the right thing to do at this moment in time is for me to step down," he said. He denied the corruption allegations against him, saying he had "not done anything wrong from a criminal point of view".He had spent the morning being questioned at police headquarters., which swept the Mediterranean nation's Labour party to power after two decades in opposition. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.Cardona wason Saturday. In a statement, he said he was suspending himself "following a discussion with the prime minister". "Dr Cardona declares that he has absolutely no connection with the case, but after police had asked for further clarifications, he feels duty bound to take this step in the national interest," said the statement.Muscat left Tuesday's cabinet meeting without making a statement., among them Caruana Galizia's sister Helene Asciak, who ran behind the vehicle before breaking down in tears.European leaders are urging Muscat to step back and allow the judicial process to take its course away from the political arena. While, the prime minister has been giving daily briefings in Maltese and English since a breakthrough in the inquiry last week.Manfred Weber, the leader of the centre-right European People's party in the European parliament, said Muscat faced "a lot of additional questions" following the resignation of his chief of staff. "The prime minister has to take over his political responsibility when it is about his cabinet," Weber said. Describing the situation in Malta as worrying, he called on the Maltese authorities to clarify the situation "in the upcoming hours"., who is monitoring the situation, published a letter in which he urged Muscat to distance himself from proceedings.Omtzigt wrote in a letter to Malta's justice minister.A coalition of press freedom organisations, including Reporters Without Borders and Transparency International, issued a joint statement, saying "the whole truth" must emerge."We are concerned that the prime minister, by placing himself at the centre of the investigation, raises the spectre of undue executive interference in the investigation. The financial interests of Muscat's cabinet present the serious possibility of a conflict of interest for the prime minister with regard to the investigation."Asked on Tuesday morning whether he would now consider his own position, Muscat said: "I have always said I don't intend seeking re-election. I don't intend to serve more than two terms. My role right now is to make sure that we navigate through this turbulent time in the best possible manner. Once this chapter is closed with the arraignment of person or persons on this case I will make my consideration."Galizia's family urged the authorities to act independently.