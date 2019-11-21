© AFP Photo/Tolga AKMEN



Malta on Wednesday arrested a tycoon in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the day after an alleged middleman was offered a pardon to identify the mastermind behind the killing.Her son Andrew said on Twitter that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat "has blood on his hands" for protecting those involved.Parliament was adjourned Wednesday following a walkout by opposition lawmakers after Muscat refused to sack officials allegedly implicated in the case.Several hundred people protested outside Muscat's office in Valetta, waving photos of the murdered blogger and calling on the prime minister to resign."This is not the Malta I know and not the Malta I want my children to be brought up in," said protester Donna Portelli. "I'm sick of this place."The murdered journalist's family called Wednesday for tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and the prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri to resign over alleged planned payments from Fenech's company.Fenech, who is from a wealthy family with sprawling business from energy to hotels, was intercepted just after 5:30 am local time (0430 GMT), and his sleek white and blue yacht Gio was accompanied back to port.Police said Fenech was "a person of interest" in the case.On Tuesday, Muscat had said he had promised a pardon if an alleged middleman arrested last week named the person who ordered the attack.Three men are facing trial for allegedly carrying out the brutal killing, but the mastermind has not yet been identified.Her sons said in a Wednesday statement that Fenech's arrest was "an overdue and important development" in the case."We now expect the authorities to continue investigating the links our mother uncovered between Fenech and the prime minister's chief of staff and minister Konrad Mizzi," the family said.Fenech is the director and co-owner of Electrogas, which won a multi-million euro contract from the Maltese state in 2013 to build a new gas power station.He was also director of one of the country's most powerful businesses, the Tumas Group, which runs among other things the Hilton Malta and Portomaso Casino.But in company documents seen by AFP, Fenech resigned the post last week and was replaced by his brother Franco.Much of her work had been centred on what the huge Panama Papers data leak unveiled about corruption at the highest levels in Malta.The prime minister said Wednesday there was no evidence he knew of linking politicians to the murder, and insisted that his order for police to increase surveillance had prevented Fenech's "potential escape".After repeatedly refusing to open a public inquiry into the killing, Malta made a surprise U-turn in September, appointing a retired judge to head a probe.