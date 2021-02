© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



"This is so f**king infuriating. People have been out of work and had their lives destroyed, and the slime in DC is wasting time on this s**t. I can't begin to describe my disgust with them."

House Democrats have apparently found time to plot more ways to punish Donald Trump - even as a pandemic and other troubles devastate their constituents - angering Americans of virtually all political persuasions.sponsored by Representative Linda Sanchez (D-California) and co-sponsored by 13 other Democrats,The bill's heading refers to prohibiting the use of federal funds for the "commemoration of certain presidents,"To the chagrin of Democrats,But ironically, like predecessor Barack Obama, Trump never served on active duty in the military and therefore doesn't qualify for burial at Arlington anyway.Not to be tripped up by that technicality, the Trump punishers went further in their bill, prohibiting the use of federal fundscommemorating a twice-impeached president. Not only would the legislation alsoafter such a president, but it would alsofrom being used to help pay for a government at any other levelIn short, the bill would essentially ban use of federal funds to honor Trump's name in virtually any way. AndThe only retirement benefits customarily afforded to former presidents that would be allowed is Secret Service protection.The bill, which was introduced on January 25 and assigned to various House subcommittees on February 4, is one of various active Democrat measures to penalize Trump after failing for a second time to convict him in a Senate impeachment trial.Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) said Wednesday that the 14th Amendment could be used to bar Trump from running for office again.The No Glory for Hate Act, in particular, has struck an errant nerve with many observers. Conservatives and left-wing commenters alike blasted Congress for investing time and resources in a vindictive anti-Trump bill evensuch as providing economic stimulus checks to help cope with the Covid-19 pandemic."Where's our $2,000?" conservative author Mike Cernovich asked. Former Democrat congressional candidate Nathaniel Mulcahy agreed on the stimulus checks and said Congress should also be focusing on student loan forgiveness, Medicare for All and the electricity crisis in Texas, where people are dying amid freezing temperatures.Other commenters, such as journalist Trish Regan, mocked Musician Philip Labonte was among those angered by the wastefulness of such a bill.Some observers, such as former Republican congressional candidate Travis Wines, suggested that Democrats are inadvertently helping Trump.Others suggested that the bill could be turned around on Democrats if Republicans regain control of the House, leading to more impeachments.But Democrats, even while apparently failing to anticipate the backlash to their bill, did make sure thatIt specifies that it applies to any president who has been impeached twiceFuture impeachers need not apply.