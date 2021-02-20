© AFP



British Human Rights lawyer Karim Kahn has been elected as the new International Criminal Court chief prosecutor.He will take over the daunting job in June from the incumbent chief Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who was sanctioned by the US over her investigations into the Afghanistan war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.ICC nations failed to reach a consensus choice, triggering a vote in New York among four candidates in which Khan won on the second ballot with 72 votes.His first challenges will be deciding on the next steps of an investigation intoand theThe administration of then US president Donald Trump hit Bensouda and another senior ICC official last year with sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze after she launched the probe that includes alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.Israel and the United States have also strongly opposed the probe into alleged war crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.The new US administration of President Joe Biden has signaled a less confrontational line but has not said whether it will drop sanctions against Bensouda, who has attacked the "unacceptable" measures.