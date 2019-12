© AFP



"I am satisfied that ... war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem [al-Quds], and the Gaza Strip.

Israel has reportedly halted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex the Jordan Valley in the wake of a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch a probe into the regime's war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday thatThe meeting of the panel, chaired by acting director general of the prime minister's office Ronen Peretz, was nixed after it became clear that"Because of the decision of the prosecutor in The Hague, the issue of annexing the Jordan Valley will enter a deep freeze," an unnamed source told the Israeli daily.The inter-ministerial committee had been tasked with formulating the Tel Aviv regime's annexation move and a Knesset bill.Approximately 70,000 Palestinians and some 9,500 Israeli settlers currently live in the Jordan Valley.Israeli political commentator Barak Ravid tweeted on Saturday that Netanyahu's West Bank annexation plan was one of the causes of the ICC investigation.The day before the ICC announcement, Netanyahu vowed to secure support from the US for the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other West Bank settlements."The first thing we will do is to apply our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and also in settlements, and we will do so with American recognition," he said.Since taking office in 2017, US President Donald Trump has been showering Netanyahu with political gifts, including recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's "capital" and moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city as well as cutting aid to the Palestinians and closing the Palestine Liberation Organization's office in Washington.Before Israel's general elections in April, Trump signed a decree recognizing Israeli "sovereignty" over Syria's occupied Golan Heights.