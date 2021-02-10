© Reuters / Hannah McKay

News organizations frequently and necessarily publish classified information in order to inform the public of matters of profound public significance.

The Joe Biden administration will continue to pursue extradition for Julian Assange, the Justice Department said, rebuffing calls from rights groups to reverse course ahead of an appeal deadline in the WikiLeaks co-founder's case."We continue to seek his extradition," Raimondi told Reuters, signaling that the new Biden administration will pick up where ex-president Donald Trump left off in seeking to charge the anti-secrecy activist for his publication of classified documents.The statement from the DOJ comes mere days before a February 12 deadline for the US government to submit its "grounds for appeal" in Assange's extradition case, in which American attorneys will argue against UK Judge Vanessa Baraitser's ruling against the move."The indictment of Mr. Assange threatens press freedom because much of the conduct described in the indictment is conduct that journalists engage in routinely - and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do," said Monday's letter, organized by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and signed by the ACLU, Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists, among others.Assange faces 17 criminal counts under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified material, including hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that made up the Iraq and Afghan War Logs, as well as the infamous 'Collateral Murder' video, which shows a US gunship firing on a crowd of Iraqi civilians - some of them journalists - in 2007. He is currently in custody at London's maximum security Belmarsh prison, where he awaits the conclusion of his extradition trial.