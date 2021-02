© Joy Malone/Reuters



About the Author:

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

But the Covid-19 vaccine which was supposed to get us "back to normal" is here - and normality isn't.Many Americans found relief early on in the government shutdown of their everyday lives, supposedly a necessity required by the deadly Covid-19 pathogen. Faced with what was declared an unprecedented threat, they were encouraged to seek comfort from the World Health Organization (presented as an omniscient, omnipotent force for good) and government health agencies. Literally, to seek comfort in the arms of Big Brother.After a year of absorbing the wisdom of Saint Fauci and Pope Gates, lapping up detailed instructions on how to live their new-normal lives shrouded in masks and pickled in hand sanitizer,- even as their rational minds are "perceiving less risk from the pandemic than any time since last October." Having their thoughts pre-conceived for them by the leading lights of scientific dogma's traveling medicine show, in the manner of a baby bird consuming food lovingly regurgitated by its mother,Opening the floodgates to a seemingly endless string of authoritarian mandates,Want Chinese or Indian food for dinner? Never mind, restaurants are closed. Where should we take the kids for vacation this summer? Nowhere, airlines are grounded. Whose party are we going to tonight? Surely you mean a Zoom party...The massive bureaucracy brought to life by the virus speaks in the firm, sterile tones ofNever mind that you have no symptoms - isn't it about time you got tested? And aren't you grateful you get to work from home, a perennial fantasy of the downtrodden cubicle-dweller? For the truly alienated, a scheduled moment of banging on pots and pans every week felt almost like friendship.without so much as a vote to supply the window dressing of democracy,Complaining about the pressures of adulthood is effectively taboo in the US, where overwork is a religion unto itself, but who hasn't at least once fantasized about abandoning one's dreary routine and living free of responsibility for at least a few days?After all, in pre-pandemic reality, yelling at your neighbor for not putting grimy little bits of cloth over her children's faces would get you slapped, maybe worse. Now, half the supermarket cheers you on, and before you even get home, someone's uploaded a video to social media of you telling those snot-nosed brats you hope they die. Karens worldwide send messages of support. You sure showed those 10-year-olds who's boss!Nevertheless,Far from bringing us together in solidarity,- the snitch and the tattletale, the unemployed glutton stuffing their face on the couch because why bother to look for jobs that don't exist, the delusional denialist who still refuses to believe - a year later - thatOver a quarter (28 percent) of Americans say they're back to spending time with family and friends, according to an Ipsos poll conducted earlier this week, even though the other three quarters are steadfastly refusing to commit such a bold act of heresy (at least not until everyone they know gets the jab and/or local health officials say it's OK).- just ask the doomsday scientists whose job consists of predicting the end of the world - and that the elaborate "mother may I" pageantry slathered on top of the increasingly threadbare dogma Americans are being forced to swallow serves no real purpose outside of reminding us to be afraid.the Ipsos poll confirms,given that they know "the Covid-19 vaccine isn't the silver bullet to returning to normal life." Indeed, as time passes on and Americans' memories fade, so does the possibility that there can be a "normal life" to return to.The narrative managers in charge of guiding Pandemic America into the Great Reset are enjoying success beyond their wildest dreams. One must not be fooled by the forlorn tone of some of these polls -can only delight the ruling class.and besides, it's not like you were really using them anyway. Isn't it so much easier to just do what you're told?