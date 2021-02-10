© The Guardian

"People will need to remain in their rooms and of course will not be allowed to mix with other guests and there will be visible security in place to ensure compliance alongside necessary support, so even as we protect public health we can look after the people in our care. People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.



"Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don't, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don't comply," Hancock said.

Passengers required to stay in a quarantine hotel will need to reserve a room online in advance, the health secretary said. The £1,750 fee includes the hotel, transfer and testing. These travellers would only be allowed to enter the UK through a "small number of ports that currently account for the vast majority of passenger arrivals", Hancock said.

"There is real consternation among seasoned members about the 10-year jail threat, a draconian measure introduced without any consultation or vote in the Commons."

"If we get good news on the vaccination impact on hospitalisations and deaths from people who have ... new mutations, then we will be in a better place. If we do not get such good news, then we will need to use the updated vaccines to protect against the variants of concern," he said.

"If the government is serious about patching up the holes in our system and preventing new variants from being imported, then we should have testing for arrivals at the airport, with those testing positive required to stay in the quarantine hotels," she said.

