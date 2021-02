© The British Library



Crop failures, famines, great freezes, floods, unseasonal blizzards, tempests and droughts all feature

1596: A great famine in diverse places and in the city of Bristol all kinds of grain were very dear so that the poor was in very great want.

1603: This year upon the fourth of October was the greatest snow that ever was known by the memory of man.

1607-8: November the 20th 1607 began a frost which lasted till February 8 following at which time the River of Severn and Wye were so hard frozen that people did pass on foot from side unto the other and played gambols and made fires to roast meat upon the ice.

1610-11: The winter proved very stormy in so much that it occasioned the greatest shipwrecks that ever was known in England.

the Grindelwald Fluctuation

did not just make the world cold

Historians from the University of Bristol have discovered contemporary accounts of numerous weird weather events that happened in the Bristol area around the turn of the 17th century, including devastating floods, massive snowfalls and frosts that saw rivers frozen for months.The detail comes from a chronicle that was acquired by Bristol Archives in 1932 but then declared as 'unfit for production' due to its extremely fragile nature. Access to the manuscript was very limited making it difficult to investigate its contents.Using digital photography , a team led by Dr. Evan Jones from the University of Bristol's Department of History, has now painstakingly transcribed the document which is named 09594/1.Chronicle writing dates back to the early medieval period and record events of a community that are relevant to it as a reference work for future readers.Dr. Jones and his team concluded that 09594/1What drew the researchers' particular attention amongst the more expected entries, was a vivid series of descriptions of extreme weather-related events thatTogether with an environmental scientist from University College London (UCL), the Bristol researchers have written about what they discovered, and the impact of this climatic deterioration on the city of Bristol, in the Royal Meteorological Society's journal Weather.Four hundred years ago, England experienced some of its worst weather ever.The chronicle entries,, describe how Bristol and its wider region was affected.in the accounts of these 'strangely altered' times.Examples include:These are just a few of the chronicle's entries, the severity of which can be corroborated from other sources. Some of the events were even illustrated in news pamphlets — the popular press of the day.It was not just in Bristol that the weather was extreme.The storms and famines discussed in the Bristol chronicle wrecked shipping and causedIn Shakespeare's England, tempests were well known and thewas recognized by the journalists of the day.Professor Anson Mackay, one of the co-authors of the article from UCL, said: "The Little Ice Age was the coldest period since the start of the Holocene (almost 12,000 years ago)., but one that was very different to modern global warming. Back then,all played a role. Today, increases in greenhouse gases are the driving force behind global warming."Dr. Jones added: "What I love about this chronicle is the vividness of the language. But. Contemporary observers didn't have objective systems of weather measurement, but they made an honest attempt to evaluate these events in relative terms."One such episode was, recorded in the chronicle. The flood is currently being studied by Rose Hewlett, the article's third author, who notes thataround the estuary.The chronicle states thatWhat these colorful accounts suggest is thatThis, suggests Professor Mackay, is where this study holds lessons for today. He added: "Modern climate change isn't just making the world warmer, it is also causing more severe weather, which will only get worse. Current modeling suggests that weather-related fatalities in Europe could increase fifty-fold in the coming decades."If this proves correct, the news headlines of the future could be as bleak as those of the seventeenth century."