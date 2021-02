UAH Global Temperature Update for January 2021: +0.12 deg. C ( new base period ).

THE BOTTOM LINE

During the past two months, Earth has cooled, rapidly.The Version 6.0 Global Average Lower Tropospheric Temperature (LT) Anomaly for January, 2021 has come out at just +0.12 deg. C above the baseline, down 0.03 deg. C from the December, 2020 value of +0.15 deg. C.[NOTE: Dr Roy Spencer and Dr John Christy - who update the chart at the beginning of every month - have changed the 30-year averaging period used to compute anomalies from 1981-2010 to 1991-2020. They stress, "this change does not affect the temperature trends."]Since 1979, NOAA satellites have been carrying instruments which measure the natural microwave thermal emissions from oxygen in the atmosphere.The intensity of the signals these microwave radiometers measure at different microwave frequencies is directly proportional to the temperature of different, deep layers of the atmosphere.The global temperature datasets represent the piecing together of the temperature data from a total of fifteen instruments flying on different satellites over the years. The graph (shown below) represents the latest update; updates are usually made within the first week of every month.The digital data for the above plot, as well as for various sub-regions of the Earth and for three other atmospheric layers, are available at the links below:Lower TroposphereI've also included the various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 13 months:YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST2020 01 0.42 0.44 0.41 0.52 0.57 -0.22 0.412020 02 0.59 0.74 0.45 0.63 0.17 -0.27 0.202020 03 0.35 0.42 0.28 0.53 0.81 -0.96 -0.042020 04 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.35 -0.70 0.63 0.782020 05 0.42 0.43 0.41 0.53 0.07 0.83 -0.202020 06 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.26 0.54 0.972020 07 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.44 0.26 0.262020 08 0.30 0.34 0.26 0.45 0.35 0.30 0.252020 09 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.29 0.69 0.24 0.642020 10 0.38 0.53 0.22 0.24 0.86 0.94 -0.012020 11 0.40 0.52 0.27 0.17 1.45 1.09 1.282020 12 0.15 0.08 0.22 -0.07 0.29 0.43 0.132021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.49 -0.52Climate alarmists, pray tell how this is possible......and while you're at it, explain how Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere is comfortably exceeding the 1982-2012 average (as it has been for the past few years), and now building exponentially:The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here. Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.