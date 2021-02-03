The Version 6.0 Global Average Lower Tropospheric Temperature (LT) Anomaly for January, 2021 has come out at just +0.12 deg. C above the baseline, down 0.03 deg. C from the December, 2020 value of +0.15 deg. C.
[NOTE: Dr Roy Spencer and Dr John Christy - who update the chart at the beginning of every month - have changed the 30-year averaging period used to compute anomalies from 1981-2010 to 1991-2020. They stress, "this change does not affect the temperature trends."]
Since 1979, NOAA satellites have been carrying instruments which measure the natural microwave thermal emissions from oxygen in the atmosphere.
The intensity of the signals these microwave radiometers measure at different microwave frequencies is directly proportional to the temperature of different, deep layers of the atmosphere.
The global temperature datasets represent the piecing together of the temperature data from a total of fifteen instruments flying on different satellites over the years. The graph (shown below) represents the latest update; updates are usually made within the first week of every month.
Contrary to some reports, the satellite measurements are not calibrated in any way with the global surface-based thermometer records of temperature. They instead use their own on-board precision redundant platinum resistance thermometers (PRTs) calibrated to a laboratory reference standard before launch.
The digital data for the above plot, as well as for various sub-regions of the Earth and for three other atmospheric layers, are available at the links below:
Lower Troposphere
Mid-Troposphere
Tropopause
Lower Stratosphere
I've also included the various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 13 months:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2020 01 0.42 0.44 0.41 0.52 0.57 -0.22 0.41
2020 02 0.59 0.74 0.45 0.63 0.17 -0.27 0.20
2020 03 0.35 0.42 0.28 0.53 0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.35 -0.70 0.63 0.78
2020 05 0.42 0.43 0.41 0.53 0.07 0.83 -0.20
2020 06 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.26 0.54 0.97
2020 07 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.44 0.26 0.26
2020 08 0.30 0.34 0.26 0.45 0.35 0.30 0.25
2020 09 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.29 0.69 0.24 0.64
2020 10 0.38 0.53 0.22 0.24 0.86 0.94 -0.01
2020 11 0.40 0.52 0.27 0.17 1.45 1.09 1.28
2020 12 0.15 0.08 0.22 -0.07 0.29 0.43 0.13
2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.49 -0.52
THE BOTTOM LINE
The global lower atmosphere of our planet - the area that sustains all life - is colder TODAY than it was during much of the 2010s, the 2000s, large portions of the 1990s, as well as late-1987 - and cooling!
Climate alarmists, pray tell how this is possible...
...and while you're at it, explain how Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere is comfortably exceeding the 1982-2012 average (as it has been for the past few years), and now building exponentially:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.