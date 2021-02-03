In a letter obtained by The New York Times, the staffers wrote that "Trump and his political allies, some of whom we pass every day in the hallways at work," were guilty of encouraging the mob that swarmed the building, overtaking security checkpoints, battling with police and killing one officer. The letter read:
"Six people died. A Capitol Police officer — one of our co-workers who guards and greets us every day — was beaten to death. The attack on our workplace was inspired by lies told by the former president and others about the results of the election in a baseless, months-long effort to reject votes lawfully cast by the American people. And for our sake, and the sake of the country, we ask that they vote to convict the former president and bar him from ever holding office again."The Senate appears unlikely to convict Trump in his historic second impeachment trial, with many of the chamber's Republicans citing hesitancy to pursue the conviction of a former president. Trump's trial is set to begin next week.
The House vote to impeach Trump over the riot last month was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history, with 10 Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), a member of House leadership, joining with Democrats to pass the article of impeachment.
Trump's lawyers laid out his defense for the upcoming trial on Tuesday, claiming that the president's urging of his supporters to march to the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to overturn the results of the 2020 election was protected by the First Amendment. They also argued that the House impeachment vote deprived the former president due process because of the speed by which it was passed.
Comment: Considering the one-sided party affiliation of all signees, the questions of peer pressure and job security come to mind.