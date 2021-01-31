RH was not the only brokerage to restrict buying in $GME et al.

For equity options contracts (puts and calls), the primary clearing entity is OCC (Options Clearing Corp). I'm going to refer to "DTCC" below, but know that the same story can be told for options with OTC.



Clearing for US equities is generally a "T+2" process: settlement takes no more than 2 days from the trade. But the Buyer's & Seller's brokerage accounts generally reflect the transaction immediately - behind the scenes, there is lending. Lending means "counterparty credit risk."



DTCC provides its balance sheet to guarantee settlement. But its balance sheet isn't that big, so it has to tightly manage counterparty risk to guarantee accurate settlement.



In this way, DTCC is both a central repository for Title, and also the guarantor of Title.



This guarantee is typically an extremely low risk proposition.



Generally, DTCC holds the "physical" title to your stock. This speeds up settlement: DTCC simply assigns title from one DTCC client to another, to clear the transaction.



DTCC clients are the brokers, and so the title is held in "Street name" (the broker's name), not your name.

1) You buy



2) At day's end, RH nets all the money it needs to send to DTCC



3) If RH is a net sender, it generally borrows that money cheaply via interbank lending, & sends it to DTCC



4) DTCC sends net proceeds to brokers due to receive



5) Formal settlement happens within 2 days

1) RH vs. DTCC: Between transaction time (e.g., you buy @ 9:45am) and close of business (when net proceeds go to DTCC);



2) DTCC vs. DTCC: Between the time DTCC sends net proceeds & formally settles the transaction



3) Selling Broker vs. Selling Client: Selling Broker fronts its client credit for the proceeds immediately upon transaction;



4) DTCC vs. Selling Broker: DTCC owes the selling broker proceeds at day's end;



5) RH vs. RH Client: You deposit $10,000 in your RH account to open it. It's a margin account. You start buying stocks for zero commission. You're not paying anything, so RH doesn't make any money on that...or do they? It's actually not particularly important to the story, but we all know RH's real customer is not you - you are the product.



RH's *real* customers are buyers of "order flow", the largest of whom is Citadel (the same Citadel that bailed out Melvin Capital with Point72 on Monday)



Just because you aren't RH's real customer doesn't mean they don't care about you - they need you to be happy and active in order to continuously sell you to Citadel.



Citadel et al get a sneak peak at RH's order flow (ie, pending trade activity) & use that to "provide you liquidity" (ie, front-run your trade).



Citadel makes tiny amounts on each transaction (on average), slightly reducing the quality of your execution (on average), but allowing you to pay no explicit commission.

You would be a creditor with a claim against RH.

Lending $MSFT, which is easy to borrow, pays very little.

Lending $GME, which is very hard-to-borrow may pay 50-100% (or more) per year. The "borrow rate" is set by the market and is frustratingly opaque. The rate gets reset daily as the difficulty of borrow goes fluctuates.

Shorting In practice:

The PB lent the HF specific $GME shares, which the HF immediately sold, receiving cash.

The HF balance sheet is: owes shares and has cash...

The HF receives money market interest on the cash in its account (called "short rebate" - this is nominal in today's ZIRP world, but can be meaningful in a high interest rate environment)

The HF pays borrow cost on the owed shares

Now zoom out:

The RH Client has a stock *credited* to its margin acct. This is actually a promise from RH

The HF owes GME stock + borrow interest. It owns "cash" from the short sale, which is credited to its margin account. It receives interest on that cash (even that cash is actually just a promise from its PB)

RH has a security loan to PB, and collects variable borrow interest in the meantime

PB owes RH stock and daily borrow interest. PB holds HF client margin account assets as collateral. HF pays PB a daily borrow rate. PB scrapes a vig off the borrow rate and pays the balance to RH

A 4th party owns the actual shares that the RH client thinks *they* own, and

DTCC is recording the ownership chain and ensuring cash from purchase and to sale flows through.

Options.

Back to plumbing: Guess what type of account nearly all options sit in?

Adding additional collateral (infuse cash: see Point72 and Citadel with Melvin)

Closing out the sold call (buy it back at a loss);

Buying enough stock to offset the call (but I have a margin account... ... and that would increase my use of balance sheet); or Buy a call with a higher strike that has the effect of capping your loss (also a use of balance sheet, but arguably more efficient)

"We are concerned about the ability of the market and the clearing systems, through the onslaught of orders, to continue to provide liquidity. And we are concerned about the financial viability of intermediaries and the clearing houses," he added.



"The broker stands between these customers and the clearing house," said Peterffy. "So when some option holders make money, the clearing house has to give us the money to give it to our customers...



"...while other option holders, sellers or buyers on their own side lose money we have to collect money from them and give it to the clearing house. If our customers are unable to pay for their losses we have to put up our own money."

a) zooming in on the same small set of securities that, all of which are correlated (e.g., GME, AMC, BB); and



b) all taking the same side of the trade,

