© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



© Express



Since July 2017, the corporation hired external solicitors to spend 2,688 hours on equal pay and race discrimination employment tribunals claims. The BBC was billed £1,121,652 in fees for both solicitors and barristers.This figure does not cover costs of ongoing tribunal claims and the information was revealed in a letter from the BBC to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee.Julian Knight, MP and chair of the DCMS Committee, said: "It is unbelievable that the BBC has spent more than £1million of licence fee payers' money fighting claims brought by its own staff about equal pay and race discrimination."This information was not forthcoming."It was only as a result of the DCMS Committee pressing Director-General Tim Davie for an answer that the shocking size of the BBC's legal bill has been revealed."It must now offer a full explanation of how legal costs were allowed to escalate to such levels."We will be calling on the newly appointed BBC chair Richard Sharp to investigate as a priority."This news has sparked outrage on social media with many lashing out at the corporation.One person tweeted: "BBC has spent over £1million in licence payers' money in legal fees fighting racism and sexism claims."Despite the 'in your face' diversity claims and hammering inclusion."No surprise there #DefundTheBBC."MP John Nicolson said: "The BBC has spent more than £1million on legal fees to fight equal pay issues with women and BAME staff."This is a flagrant misuse of licence-payer money."It is time for the BBC to stop fighting women and minorities over equality."Another person said: "The BBC claims to be a 'truly inclusive employer' yet they spent millions of pounds fighting equal pay lawsuits, and they actively publish nonsense from anti-trans hate groups? Interesting."Someone else said: "What a total waste of our money.The BBC has defended themselves claiming they are "committed to being a truly inclusive employer".A spokesperson said: "The BBC is committed to being a truly inclusive employer."While we aim to manage costs efficiently and proportionately, the complexities of these cases mean they need to be managed by qualified professionals - not least to ensure fairness."