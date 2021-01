© Getty Images - Getty



'DATA LIMITATIONS'

for most people the risk is very, very small

KENT STRAIN

Top scientists today said it is not "clear" if the mutant Covid strain is 30-90 per cent more deadly after a warning from Boris Johnson last night.Today Public Health England's medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said more work was needed to determine whether it is accurate there is a higher mortality rate.Three separate groups of experts advising the Government have looked at the impact of the more contagious Kent variant on mortality.But it comes as SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) reportedly warned that scientists are only 50 per cent certain the Kent mutant strain could be more deadly.He told BBC Breakfast: "Initial data didn't suggest that this was any more serious than the old virus but now the data has started to come in there are a number of streams of data that are coming in that suggest there might be a small increase in risk of death.Sir Patrick Vallance said the new dominant variant was "obviously of concern".Researchers concluded the new strain is between 29 and 91 per cent more likely to kill infected Brits - with three different studies showing very different results.The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it could be 1.35 times more deadly, Imperial College London said it was between 1.36, or 1.29 (depending on the method used), and the University of Exeter found it may be 1.91 times more deadly.The worrying research was only based on a few hundreds deaths, but scientists followed them through from infection through to death.The PM told the press conference last night: "We've been informed today in addition to spreading more quickly, it appears there is some evidence the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality."He warned the infection rate was "forbiddingly high".The new strain, which was first discovered in Kent, is already more easily transmitted than the older one too - meaning it is infecting more Brits.It's being blamed for the huge increases in cases in the UK in the last month.There isn't much information about the South Africa and Brazil variants and their death rates yet, he explained.But he added: "We are more concerned they have more features they might be less susceptible to vaccines."They are definitely of more concern and we need to keep looking at it and studying it."Professor Neil Ferguson, who sits on Nervtag, said yesterday: "It is a realistic possibility that the new UK variant increases the risk of death, but there is considerable remaining uncertainty."The research was consistent across different age groups, regions and ethnicities, he added.However, he warned that only eight per cent of deaths contain information about which strain they had had.Sage documents released on Friday showed that scientists estimate that the novel variant is 56 per cent more transmissible than other strains.The issue was discussed by Nervtag, on Thursday and the group found that there was a "realistic possibility" the variant resulted in an increased risk of death.However, scientists use the term "realistic possibility" when they are only 40 to 50 per cent confident something is true, Nervtag documents reveal.The new variant is feared to have started with one person in Kent, and is now responsible for more and more cases across Britain.Britain has seen record case numbers on a daily basis in the past month - despite the November lockdown, tougher tiers and then the new year shutdown.Since the UK announced the discovery of the strain, it has been confirmed in small numbers in France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia The UK has a strong ability to investigate new mutations of the virus - known as genomic sequencing - which is unmatched by other countries.