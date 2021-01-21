Biden will issue national standards, like the plexiglass barriers in restaurants he spoke about during the debate, and pressure governors to implement mask mandates using the federal government's financial leverage.



Some hack at the CDC or FDA will issue new guidance lowering the Ct the labs use, and cases will magically start to fall.



In reality, the change will only eliminate false positives, but most Americans won't know that.



Good old Uncle Joe will be the hero, even though it is Deep-State actors in the health bureaucracies who won't solve a problem with testing they have been aware of for months. TDS is a heck of a drug.

"I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact it is."

The one thing historically that people need to realize is that even if there is some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there is a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers.

WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1).



The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient's viral load.



Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology.

literally one hour after Biden takes the oath, the WHO admits that PCR testing at high amplification rates alters the predictive value of the tests and results in a huge number of false positives pic.twitter.com/iDtXmappRw



Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information.

Yet positive tests is the number CNN loves flashing on the screen.

Do not tell me there is not a politicized deep state in our health agencies. Do not ever tell me I need to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci again. And every business owner who has been ruined because of lockdowns due to a high number of "cases" should be livid. Any parent whose child has lost a year of school should be furious.