How a novel virus met a partly-immune population

Government actions have been nothing but peculiar from the very beginning

But this was always going to be local, self-limiting and under no circumstances a public health emergency for a city, let alone a nation.

Planning for a 'second wave' might have led to its very creation

Why a model with a 'second wave' in it was even built, I cannot guess.

a 'second wave' cannot happen and must, perforce, not be happening as described.

PCR is a powerful tool, but has weaknesses when used on an industrial scale

NHS labs ran PCR competently in spring

It concerns me when I see significant investments being made in mass testing centres that are planning to conduct 75,000 of the 100,000 tests a day. These facilities would be a welcome resource and take pressure off the NHS if the issue around testing was one of capacity. However, we are clear that it is a global supply shortage holding biomedical scientists back, not a lack of capacity. The profession is now rightly concerned that introducing these mass testing centres may only serve to increase competition for what are already scarce supplies and that NHS testing numbers will fall if their laboratories are competing with the testing centres for COVID-19 testing kits and reagents in a 'Wild West testing' scenario. The UK must avoid this for the sake of patient safety. It is clear that two testing streams now exist: one delivered by highly qualified and experienced Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) registered biomedical scientists working in heavily regulated United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) accredited laboratories, the other delivered mainly by volunteer unregistered staff in unaccredited laboratories that have been established within a few weeks. This has presented another key concern - in that we have not been involved in assuring the quality of the testing centres and are now being kept at arm's length from their processes, even when they exist close to large NHS laboratories.

We never really needed mass testing of those without symptoms

there is simply no need to get into the business of mass testing the population

There is a reliable test, fully-characterised and already validated with real-world use

To the Lighthouse

A PCR false positive pseudo-epidemic looks just like a real epidemic, but isn't

A "case" is a positive PCR test. No symptoms are involved.

the pandemic was over by June

I think the evidence is unequivocal that we are in a PCR false positive pseudo-epidemic

To the Lighthouse (again)

Randox

Criticisms of PCR (again)

the UK Government does not know the operational false positive rate

Conclusions

Until we end the use of PCR mass testing, there is no chance that "cases" will reduce to very low levels.