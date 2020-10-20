What is '95% reliability'?

the percentage of positive tests that are falsely positive; or

the percentage of total tests that are falsely positive.

Examples

Since the incidence of the virus is 95%, 95,000 of our 100,000 will have the virus. 5,000 are not infected.

Since the FPR is 5%, 5% of the 5,000 people in our sample who are not infected will test falsely positive . That makes 250 false positive tests.

. That makes 250 false positive tests. If we assume that the test yields no false negatives, the test of our 100,000 citizens will yield 95,000 true positives, 250 false positives, and 3,750 true negatives.

Since the incidence of the virus is 50%, 50,000 of our 100,000 have the virus. 50,000 are not infected.

Since the FPR is 5%, 5% of the 50,000 people in our sample who are not infected will test falsely positive. That makes 2,500 false positive tests.

If we assume that the test yields no false negatives, the test of our 100,000 citizens will yield 50,000 true positives, 2,500 false positives, and 47,500 true negatives.

Since the incidence of the virus is 5%, 5,000 of our 100,000 will have the virus.

Since the FPR is 5%, 5% of the 95,000 people in our sample who are not infected will test falsely positive. That makes 4,750 false positive tests.

If we assume that the test yields no false negatives, the test of our 100,000 citizens will yield 5,000 true positives, 4,750 false positives, and 90,250 true negatives.

The point is that, if you are interested in the reliability of a test in the ordinary, layman's, sense, then merely knowing the test's FPR won't tell you the answer.

whether a test, or mass testing, is worth performing in the first place;

what conclusions can be drawn about the potential risk posed to others by an individual who tests positive;

what conclusions may justifiably be drawn about the general incidence of infection in a community; and consequently

what public policy decisions can justifiably be influenced by the number of positive tests in a community.

Application to SARS-CoV-2

Since the incidence is 1089 (rounded up) per 100,000, we should expect 1089 people to be positive. 98,911 are negative.

Since the false positive rate is 2.3%, 2,274 (rounded down) of those 98,911 uninfected individuals will test positive.

The total positive tests will therefore (assuming no false negatives) be 1089 + 2,274 = 3,363.

100,000 are tested

Since the incidence is 50 per 100,000, 50 are actually infected

Since the FPR is 1% we should expect 999 false positives (rounding down)

Chances that a positive test reflects actual infection: 50 over 1049, or 4.8%

Conclusion