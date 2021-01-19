Hundreds of volunteers joined police and turned every stone to find scared and frostbitten Yana.Yanain the suburb of Yuzhno-SakhalinskLittle Yana Khairulina was found after midnight on 18 January, eight hours after she disappeared from an ice slide next to her block of flats.To'I was calling out loudly, asking to please open the door', the confused girl explained.Yana was rushed to a children hospital where doctors concluded thatPsychological help will be provided after she recovers from hypothermia, and her bruises are healed.Yana went missing around 4pm on Sunday, 17 January, after going to play on an ice slide outside her block of flats in the suburb of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk., and to local volunteers who spread the message via the social media.Soonall blocks of flats and entrances, playgrounds, shops and questioning anyone they could see if they came across the missing child.Even the fishermen joined the search and were checking the shore with torch lights.It was an endless stream of cars, whole families were coming to help', said a local resident who participated in the search.Authorities of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk have launched an inquiry into who was responsible for looking after the well, and urged city communal services to check all wells in the area.