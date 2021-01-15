© JAAFAR ASHTIYEH AFP



An Israeli court has banned screenings of a controversial documentary film about 2002 clashes in the occupied West Bank by prominent director Mohammed Bakri, in a ruling seen by AFP Tuesday.The ruling said Meghnagi had been "sent to defend his country and found himself accused of a crime he did not commit".It ordered Bakri to pay damages to Meghnagi of 175,000 shekels ($55,400).Bakri is an Arab Israeli, a term used to describe Palestinians who stayed on their land following the creation of the Jewish state in 1948 along with their descendants.Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi hailed the verdict as a "clear message of support for the army"."Jenin, Jenin", which recounts deadly clashes during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, has been the subject of repeated legal challenges.A 2008 complaint filed by army reservists who participated in the Jenin operation was dismissed, but the judge chastised Bakri for not including the army's account of the clashes to balance the testimony of witnesses.