The Israeli army has arrested 2330 Palestinians during the first half of 2020, including 1363 during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a joint report by human rights watchdogs.The watchdogs (the Committee of Prisoners and Former Prisoners Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Association, Addamir, and Wadi Hilweh Information Center) stated that the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails has been estimated atIn June only, Israeli forces arrested 469 Palestinians, including 211 from Jerusalem, 45 from Ramallah and Bireh, 33 from Hebron, 36 from Jenin, 43 from Bethlehem, 32 from Nablus, 27 from Tulkarm, 18 from Qalqilya, 11 from Tubas, 4 from Salfit, 8 from Jericho, and one from Gaza