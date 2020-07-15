IDF arresting a Palestinian
The Israeli army has arrested 2330 Palestinians during the first half of 2020, including 1363 during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a joint report by human rights watchdogs.

The report added that since the start of this year, the occupation state has arrested 304 children, 70 women, and 565 under administrative detention.

The watchdogs (the Committee of Prisoners and Former Prisoners Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Association, Addamir, and Wadi Hilweh Information Center) stated that the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails has been estimated at nearly 4700 prisoners until the end of June, including 41 women, 160 children, and 365 administrative detainees.

In June only, Israeli forces arrested 469 Palestinians, including 211 from Jerusalem, 45 from Ramallah and Bireh, 33 from Hebron, 36 from Jenin, 43 from Bethlehem, 32 from Nablus, 27 from Tulkarm, 18 from Qalqilya, 11 from Tubas, 4 from Salfit, 8 from Jericho, and one from Gaza.

Most arrests took place in January with 496 arrests, while the Palestinian capital city had the highest arrests' number with 1057 arrests, including 57 women.