President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton said Twitter had suspended his account for at least seven days for allegedly violating the platform's rules.Twitter's ban comes as big tech companies ramp up their policing of statements and comments from President Donald Trump, conservatives, and other voices they claim may cause harm.The social media company on Jan. 8 permanently removed Trump's account on its platform and justified its censorship by saying that the president had violated its "Glorification of Violence Policy" after he posted a message urging protesters to remain peaceful and leave the Capitol. The Trump campaign's Twitter account has also been removed.Other accounts from leading conservatives such as attorney Sidney Powell and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn were also suspended by the tech giant. Meanwhile, some conservative-leaning groups and personalities reported significant loss of followers in recent days.Twitter told Daily Caller in a statement that the suspension of accounts were made in line with their Coordinated Harmful Activity policy, which was updated this month."We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," the statement said.Twitter's latest round of content policing started after pockets of civil unrest and acts of violence marred otherwise peaceful protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A group of rioters and a minority of protesters waving American and Trump flags illegally stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were counting electoral votes in a joint session of Congress. Clashes on the day left five people dead and dozens of police officers injured."We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions — especially when political realities make those decisions easier," the ACLU statement read.Apple said in a statement to media outlets on Jan. 9 that they believe Parler had "not taken adequate measures to address" the proliferation of "threats of violence and illegal activity."Meanwhile, Amazon told Parler that they would be shutting Parler's servers at midnight Jan. 10 over what it says is the platform's alleged lax approach to violent content posted by its users. Parler found and CEO John Matze has disputed the claims by the companies.He said he believes the companies are all acting in bad faith and that his company is prepared to take legal action over their decision to ban him.Unbalanced policing of user content and certain political views has raised concerns over First Amendment rights and the lack of checks and balances on decisions made by big tech companies. Discussions over limiting or eliminating liability protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act for tech companies that have engaged in censoring or political conduct have been heavily discussed in the past year.Trump and his administration had repeatedly called on Congress to limit or amend Section 230. But tech advocacy groups have pushed back against such a move.