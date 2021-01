© AwakenWithJP

As everyone who has been following American news closely should have noticed by now, the 'Stop the Steal' rally on Capitol Hill on January 6 was subverted by Soros-sponsored Antifa activists causing the total breakdown of efforts to halt the Color Revolution that has been underway in the republic since 2016.Since the minds of those still in denial are not lacking of an abundance of facts piled in front of their noses, but rather suffer from something that runs far more deeply into the psyche, it has become necessary to leap beyond the mere cold "presentation of facts" and into the realm of satire, where we often find a more powerful quality of truth to reside.Comedian JP Sears has worked long and hard to create a following and reputation for this rare art of "getting people to laugh at their folly", and in the following January 7, 2021 video, takes the kid gloves off as he tears down the legitimacy of mainstream narratives pushed by Big Tech, the Deep State and the Media who all want you to suddenly believe that the violence on Capitol Hill was the direct effect of President Trump's promotion of a coup d'etat to stop... the coup d'etat.