Dominion Voting Systems on Friday sued lawyer Sidney Powell, alleging she defamed the company.Powell made a series of "wild accusations" that are "demonstrably false," Dominion said in its lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia."In the days and weeks that followed, Powell appeared for a number of media interviews and continued to double down on her false accusations about Dominion," the suit states."Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company's rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, and to stand up for itself and its employees."Powell didn't respond to a request for comment.The suit on Friday appeared to be the first one filed by the company in regards to allegations against its equipment and intentions in the 2020 election. Dominion says its machines and/or software are used by 28 states.The suit from Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security for Dominion, also named Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Powell as defendants."Defendants, by their actions, have elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security, and fundamentally defamed his reputation across this country," the lawsuit said.