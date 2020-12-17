Per an article at the Western Journal on Sunday, Sidney Powell is building a RICO case against voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic :
Attorney Sidney Powell says that her battle over the Nov. 3 election is far from over, saying that the evidence she is gathering could turn into a major racketeering case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...Here are some comments from Powell on Lou Dobbs Thursday night:
...Four names, she said, were central to her investigation: Jorge Rodriguez, a former minister for communications for Venezuela; Khalil Majid Mazzoub, whom Powell identified as a link to the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hezbollah; Gustavo Reyes-Zumeta, a computer programmer; and Antonio Mugica, CEO of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which has been linked in some accounts to Dominion Voting Systems.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani prosecuted RICO cases against the mafia. In his prosecutorial days Giuliani used RICO laws against the mafia and then against white collar criminals.
This subject came up in the Arizona hearings where Arizona Representative Mark Finchem raised the topic:
If there was a RICO case against a group colluding against the United States of American would it stop with Dominion and Smartmatic?
Dilbert creator Scott Adams discussed this recently in a tweet:
Certainly the media is aligned with the Communists - Powell even tweeted about this:
This does not look good for Dominion, Smartmatic, China and those working with them within our borders.
