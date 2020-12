© Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times



Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell said Thursday that the president's aides are preventing her from being in contact with President Trump and coordinating his efforts to overturn election results in battleground states around the country.



In an interview with Zenger News, Powell said she had heard only radio silence from the White House following her meeting with the president in the Oval Office on Friday, seemingly confirming that she was unable to speak to Trump when she visited the White House on Sunday.



"I've been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night," Powell told Zenger's David Martsoko, "by apparently everyone around him."



Powell also said she was verbally offered the position of "special counsel" by Trump during Friday's meeting, but has been unable to present him with paperwork to make it official.

